Another Doomsday live event may be headed towards Fortnite, courtesy of Imagined order

Midas shocked the Fortnite community by building the Doomsday device in Chapter 2. It looked like he woud break the loop, but the Imagined Order and Agent Jonesy prevented it from happening.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite is heavily based on the franchise's lore. Characters like The Foundation, Dr. Slone, The Origin, and The Sisters are battling it out and the veterans certainly miss Midas. Such players will be delighted to know that another Doomsday event might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

New Agent Jonesy voicelines in Fortnite reveal IO's massive plans

In Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 6, Agent Jonesy will have the following voicelines:

This will not come as a surprise, but IO management loves Doomsday machines, loves em! There's even a Doomsday division at HQ. They will one day destroy us all, so, kind of a wash. We have very critical intel that one of the IO"s Doomsday devices is now in production. We need to find out everything we can while we still can. I have a very bad feeling that we are not ready for what we're gonna find out.

Clearly, Agent Jonesy is worried about the Imagined Order rebuilding the Doomsday device. Any harm to the Zero Point can eradicate realities in no time, and there will be no winners if something of this magnitude happens.

Players who are unaware of the Doomsday device must learn that it was built by Midas and Jules in Chapter 2. It fights against the storm. Loopers finally saw it in action during the Chapter 2 Season 2 live event.

From the looks of it, Dr. Slone is making her own Doomsday device to fight The Seven in Chapter 3 Season 1. It is worth noting that the voicelines talk about 'one of the IO's Doomsday devices'. This means that the organization has made several devices that might cause destruction like never seen before.

Is Midas coming back to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Midas invented the Doomsday device. Now that the IO is recreating it, many players are perplexed over the loyalty of each side. Midas was against the Imagined Order, but if that was the case, where did the IO learn to make Doomsday devices?

Only Midas knows the answers to these questions, but he has not returned for almost two years now. Regardless, fans still love the character and his return could make the ongoing war more interesting.

It will not be a surprise if the Zero Point blows up towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2 because it will lay the foundation of the upcoming Zero War comics. The comics revolve around Marvel and Fortnite characters trying to find a shard of the Zero Point.

As of now, Loopers have to help Agent Jonesy and stop the Imagined Order from using the Doomsday device in Chapter 3 Season 2.

