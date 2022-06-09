All Crashed IO Airship locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The new map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is, for the most part, not what most players expected. The war that took place over last season and throughout the tense live event was expected to deal serious damage to the map. The Doomsday Device that the Imagined Order had powered up was rumored to destroy literally everything.

Either way, with a war that featured a giant mechanical robot, airships, and other smaller mechs, the new Fortnite map was thought to feature a wartorn landscape. However, instead of that, players got a bright, vibrant, fun map.

While the majority of changes brought by the new season contribute to the upbeat appeal of the current map, there are some remnants of the war, including crashed IO ships.

These locations need to be danced at for this week's challenge. Here's where they are.

Fortnite challenges: Locations for IO ships to dance at

Last season, The Seven began methodically attacking certain IO-controlled POIs (point of interest) to try and take them back. With the help of loopers, they were able to get everything but The Fortress and Command Cavern prior to Collision.

When they took back these locations, the IO ships crashed into various spots around their previous stations.

Since several IO ships were featured in the final battle, those ships must have also crashed onto the island along with their counterparts that guarded Fortnite POIs. This left behind some wreckage that players can dance at to both mock the IO for their loss and complete a challenge.

There are currently five wrecked IO ships present on the island. They are all pretty close to the spots that they crashed into last season, though it's been a while.

Here's where they are on the map:

IO crash locations (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Most of the locations are pretty spread out, which can make accomplishing this task a little bit of a challenge. Players need to use the emote at three different crashed ships; they don't have to do everything in one match, though.

While multiple matches will probably be needed to complete this; however, it is still possible to get the challenge over with in one game if the circumstances are right.

The wrecks located by Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, and Coney Crossroads are quite close to one another. Landing at either the Rocky Reels or Coney Crossroads can allow gamers to travel to Tilted and then the final wreck.

Additionally, landing at the wreck beyond Mighty Monument in the northeast section of the map might be a good idea, too. The circle is very unlikely to surround that spot, so players will have to move inward from there. That means they can hit the Coney wreck next and then follow the circle to whichever is closest.

Admittedly, no method for completing the task in one match is simple.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Week 1 Challenges are out now!



The bottom two challenges are replacements for if a higher up one is bugged. Week 1 Challenges are out now!The bottom two challenges are replacements for if a higher up one is bugged. https://t.co/nvdr5a9s14

Here is the full list of challenges for this week, with each rewarding 15 thousand XP:

Collect Reality Seeds (3)

Damage opponents with the DMR (200)

Mod a Whiplash with Off-Road tires, a Cow Catcher and then destroy items with it (50)

Dance at different crashed IO airships (3)

Gain shields by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms (10)

Search chests at Tilted Towers or Condo Canyon (5)

Visit the Zero Point in a motorboat

These Fortnite challenges are live now, and players should take them on if they want to earn some quick XP.

