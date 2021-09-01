All Fortnite season 7 free rewards to collect before the season ends

Players must try to collect the Fortnite Season 7 free rewards that were introduced over the past few months via tournaments, LTMs, and events. Chapter 2 Season 8 is right around the corner, and they now only have a limited amount of time to get all the free rewards.
From leveling up the Battle Pass to participating in events, here are some ways through which loopers can avail all the free Season 7 rewards as quickly as possible.
Top Fortnite Season 7 free rewards
1) Battle Pass
As usual, the Battle Pass for the current season offers many free rewards. Moreover, Battle Stars returned in Chapter 2 Season 7, owing to which players can even choose their rewards.
The Battle Pass is comprised of 10 pages, and each page offers three free rewards.
Page 1
- Kymera Banner Icon
- Fishstick Janky Back Bling
- Mercurial Spray
Page 2
- 100 V-Bucks
- Oozey Weapon Wrap
- Alie-Yum Emoticon
Page 3
- Planet Banner Icon
- Grand Finale Loading Screen
- Sunny's Lander Glider
Page 4
- Axe 2 Grind Music
- Fever Dream Emoticon
- Guggi Was Here Spray
Page 5
- Mlem Emoticon
- Kittanas Harvesting Tool
- Spire Strike Loading Screen
Page 6
- Vulcan Salute Emote
- 100 V-Bucks
- Sunburnt Kittanas Style for Harvesting Tool
Page 7
- Stand Together Spray
- Light Streak Contrail
- Alien Banner Icon
Page 8
- Slone's Mission Loading Screen
- 8-Ball Janky Back Bling
- Slone Spray
Page 9
- Alien Door Banner Icon
- Imagined Edge Weapon Wrap
- Big Heff Emoticon
Page 10
- *Buurrrpp* Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Rick Dance Emote
Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM
The Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM was recently introduced by Epic Games due to a crossover with Among Us.
By playing a total of 22 Fortnite Impostors Trials matches, players can earn 11 badges and redeem them for some Fortnite Season 7 free rewards.
These include:
- Hot Headed Spray
- Just Between Us Emoticon
- Spectral Flex Wrap
It is worth noting that the Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM rewards are only available after players visit the official website and sign in with their Epic Games account.
Island Games Quests
Lastly, players can complete the Island Games Quests for some free cosmetic items and a ton of XP to level up the Battle Pass.
They simply need to play the Prison Breakout and Red vs Blue Rumble game modes from the featured tab. The Prison Breakout mode is available in the Roleplay section.
In the next few days, new game modes will also arrive under the Island Games quests, and players must ensure that they complete every quest before Chapter 2 Season 8 begins.