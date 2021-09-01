All Fortnite season 7 free rewards to collect before the season ends

Players must try to collect the Fortnite Season 7 free rewards that were introduced over the past few months via tournaments, LTMs, and events. Chapter 2 Season 8 is right around the corner, and they now only have a limited amount of time to get all the free rewards.

From leveling up the Battle Pass to participating in events, here are some ways through which loopers can avail all the free Season 7 rewards as quickly as possible.

Top Fortnite Season 7 free rewards

1) Battle Pass

As usual, the Battle Pass for the current season offers many free rewards. Moreover, Battle Stars returned in Chapter 2 Season 7, owing to which players can even choose their rewards.

The Battle Pass is comprised of 10 pages, and each page offers three free rewards.

Page 1

Kymera Banner Icon

Fishstick Janky Back Bling

Mercurial Spray

Page 2

100 V-Bucks

Oozey Weapon Wrap

Alie-Yum Emoticon

Page 3

Planet Banner Icon

Grand Finale Loading Screen

Sunny's Lander Glider

Page 4

Axe 2 Grind Music

Fever Dream Emoticon

Guggi Was Here Spray

Page 5

Mlem Emoticon

Kittanas Harvesting Tool

Spire Strike Loading Screen

Page 6

Vulcan Salute Emote

100 V-Bucks

Sunburnt Kittanas Style for Harvesting Tool

Page 7

Stand Together Spray

Light Streak Contrail

Alien Banner Icon

Page 8

Slone's Mission Loading Screen

8-Ball Janky Back Bling

Slone Spray

Page 9

Alien Door Banner Icon

Imagined Edge Weapon Wrap

Big Heff Emoticon

Page 10

*Buurrrpp* Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Rick Dance Emote

Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM

The Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM was recently introduced by Epic Games due to a crossover with Among Us.

To celebrate the launch of Impostors we're introducing the Fortnite Impostors Trials.



Sign up on our website, play some Impostors and earn free rewards. That's it!



More info here: https://t.co/m07G3GeHfe pic.twitter.com/QVljyo2elu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2021

By playing a total of 22 Fortnite Impostors Trials matches, players can earn 11 badges and redeem them for some Fortnite Season 7 free rewards.

These include:

Hot Headed Spray

Just Between Us Emoticon

Spectral Flex Wrap

Free Fortnite Impostors Trials rewards (Image via Epic Games)

It is worth noting that the Fortnite Impostors Trials LTM rewards are only available after players visit the official website and sign in with their Epic Games account.

Island Games Quests

Lastly, players can complete the Island Games Quests for some free cosmetic items and a ton of XP to level up the Battle Pass.

Island Games Quest in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

They simply need to play the Prison Breakout and Red vs Blue Rumble game modes from the featured tab. The Prison Breakout mode is available in the Roleplay section.

In the next few days, new game modes will also arrive under the Island Games quests, and players must ensure that they complete every quest before Chapter 2 Season 8 begins.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod