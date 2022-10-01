All Fortnite Social Tags as of Chapter 3 Season 4

Following the v21.10 update, a new system known as Fortnite Social Tags was introduced to the game. While this certainly did not revolutionize gameplay, it allows players to showcase their favorite game modes.

They can add even more personal touches such as preferences, 'vibes', and even mic options. Additionally, by using tags, players will get recommendations for experiences in-game. Here's how Epic Games describes Social Tags:

"Add social tags to your profile to show other players how you play Fortnite and to get recommendations for experiences. Add a tag, then check the Looking For Party tab to find players with similar tags."

In the ongoing season, Fortnite's Social Tags have been updated and the system has been made even smoother. However, not everyone has been able to adapt to and utilize this new interactive system. That being said, here's a rundown of all the Social Tags and how to use them in-game.

List of all Fortnite Social Tags and how to use them

Adding Social Tags in-game is an extremely easy task. Here's a step-by-step guide to get started:

Add some Social Tags to make more friends in-game (Image via Epic Games)

Boot the game and wait until loaded in

Go to the Main Menu option

Click the portrait icon on the top left of the menu

Just below the player's name, the '+Add Tag' option will be visible

Click on it to go to the Social Tags section

Select the desired tag(s) and return to the main screen

Keep in mind that Social Tags can be changed or removed at any time. Players are free to make changes as they see fit. Here's a quick guide showing users how to remove a social tag:

Click on any tag to enter the Social Tags section (Image via Epic Games)

Go to the Main Menu option and click on the portrait icon on the top left of the screen

Click on any one of your tags to go to the Social Tags section

Using the zoom-in mouse button (right mouse click), deselect the Social Tags

When this is done, return to the main screen

With the basics out of the way, it's time to talk about the Social Tags themselves. Currently, Social Tags in Fortnite can be divided into three broad categories:

Game Modes

Vibes

Competitive

Game Modes

It seems like the Zombie tag is still popular (Image via Epic Games)

Under the Game Modes segment, players will find tags related to their gameplay type, preferred playlist, type of fights, preferred party size, etc. In total, there are 36 Social Tags available under this option.

Vibes

Good Vibes only (Image via Epic Games)

The Vibes segment features only seven Social Tags, ranging from the personality of the player to whether their comms are on or off. The community expects many more tags to be added to this section over time.

Competitive

This should make finding like-minded competitive players easier (Image via Epic Games)

As the name states, players will find Social Tags related to Competitive modes in this segment. The tags include Tags like Cash Cup, Arena Duos, Hype Cup, and everything else to do with the professional side of Fortnite.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you added any social tags yet? Yes. No. 0 votes so far