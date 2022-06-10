Did Fortnite add hot mic to the game? Possibility of proximity chat explained

Did Fortnite add a hot mic to the game? Unfortunately, no. Currently, there is no such feature in the game, nor are their plans to implement it in the foreseeable future. While there are rumors and speculations, none of them are true.

Readers might be asking what a hot mic is. Well, in simple terms, a hot mic is basically a live mic that allows opponents to hear a player. In most games that have this feature, it's called death chat or death comms and only triggers upon death.

I think you should have Hot mics/Death chat It's when a Player dies he can talk, Now I know it's not good to curse in this game but if there were hot mics in this game I would be laughing out loud on hearing how people can rage

When an enemy is killed by the player, all inputs going through their mic will be audible to the player and their team and vice versa. This lasts for a brief few seconds before team-only communication is back. To be honest, the feature has its quirks and is entertaining to an extent. However, there is a dark side to it as well.

Hot mic feature in Fortnite is a big no-no

Hot mics are a cool feature, and with a bit of coding, developers will be able to set it up in Fortnite. This leads to the question as to why it hasn't been done yet. Well, truth be told, not everyone can take death like a champ. Some go out gracefully, while others spew profanity while dying.

Since the game is PG-13, having someone swear at kids or teenagers while dying is far from appropriate. It would trigger a parental response of shock and awe, which would lead to thousands if not millions of children being stopped from playing the game.

#Limit Liazous @liazous to funny If Fortnite had a hot micto funny If Fortnite had a hot mic‼️🚨 to funny😂 https://t.co/OsRhd2BxAf

Thus, not having the hot mic feature is perhaps a blessing in disguise. This way, players who have met their demise can take the L while screaming adult words at their keyboard or screen and not at others.

Will Epic Games ever add the hot mic feature to Fortnite?

Given that children even below the age of 10 play the game under parental supervision, it's unlikely that a hot mic feature will ever be added. Frankly, this is the best decision that the developers can make. Given how toxic some players are, there are bound to be instances where one party is abused for playing better.

But not everyone might feel that way.

gol D. @goIdyy @ConnorEatsPants Fortnite would be 100x better with hot mic/proximity chat I’ve been saying that forever @ConnorEatsPants Fortnite would be 100x better with hot mic/proximity chat I’ve been saying that forever

Even if the devs add the feature, within a few hours, they will be overwhelmed with complaints from their player base or their parents. Rather than focusing on a brand new feature, they'll have to divert their attention to damage control and ban scores of Loopers; it would be a nightmare for the support team.

The only possible way that a hot mic feature can be added to Fortnite is if the developers allow it to be used by more mature players. Perhaps those who can prove they are above 16 or 18 would be allowed to access this feature.

However, even then, the issue will still remain as there's no guarantee that the opposing team will not consist of minors. Implementing a rigorous and complex system to keep certain parameters in place will be more trouble than it's worth.

