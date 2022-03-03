Fortnite finally gets proximity voice chat, but there's a twist

Fortnite has introduced a ton of new mechanics this season. Sliding, Gyro Aiming, and more have all been added to the game and have thrilled players everywhere. However, many gamers have been asking for proximity voice chat for quite some time.

Proximity voice chat is a gaming feature that essentially allows players to talk to each other when they're close by. If they're not close enough, they won't be able to communicate. This is often used in cooperative games like Fortnite, where players remain near their teammates.

It was just finally introduced to the game, but there's a catch. It's only available in one game mode, and it's not one of the Battle Royales.

Fortnite adds proximity voice chat to the game but only for Impostors Mode

One thing to note about this update is that it doesn't add the feature to the Impostors Mode already in-game. The update has added a second Impostors Mode called "Impostors (Voice)".

Fortnite @FortniteGame



In v19.40, we’ve added proximity voice chat as a new way to play Impostors. Get to The Bridge and remember, trust nobody.



Players will need to play that specific mode if they want to try out the new proximity voice chat. If they enter the old mode, it will be the same as it used to be.

While it's not exactly what players were hoping for, it is a step in the right direction. Many players have been asking for this feature for a long time. Epic Games finally obliged, but only partially.

sin chrome @chr6me Fortnite needs proximity voice chat! Fortnite needs proximity voice chat!

There's ultimately no telling what the future holds for the game, but it does seem somewhat likely that other game modes will have this feature in the future. Other LTMs seem to be the most likely candidates, but there is hope for Battle Royale.

It will likely be somewhat restrictive, as Epic Games probably doesn't want Fortnite players to be mean or rude to players they've eliminated. Trolling is a big part of gaming, and it can be bad enough just by using emotes.

This emote is big for trolling (Image via TY_ on YouTube)

Whatever Epic Games is planning with proximity voice chat has likely been in the plans for a long time, and they've undoubtedly considered that idea.

There is already a party chat for non-friend teammates, and proximity voice chat could build on that for solo mode or other modes.

