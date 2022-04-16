“Greatest streamer to ever exist”: Random Fortnite kids lead Dr DisRespect to victory, fans react

Dr DisRespect had a specific goal in mind for his recent Fortnite stream. The popular YouTube streamer participated in a challenge where he had to get a solo win, duo win, trio win, and full squad win on one stream. To make things extra difficult, he was only allowed to queue up by himself, giving him random teammates.

Doc, going for the Fortnite equivalent of the cycle, ran into his fair share of challenges throughout the stream. However, he was ultimately victorious, creating some riveting content and classic moments along the way. He posted a video on YouTube with some of the highlights of the stream.

Dr DisRespect wins with randoms in Fortnite

On stream, Doc set a challenge for the day where he would have to win a solo game, duo game, trio game and quad game in Fortnite. His only help would be the random teammates he would get queued up with.

His teammates by and large were excited to be playing with him, eager to try and be the group that gets him the victory in each leg of his challenge. In a successful run of Squads, one of his teammates said:

"We're playing with Doc, I gotta get a win or I won't be happy."

The game came down to Doc's last surviving teammate pulling out a stunning one versus six victory, including a one versus one final showdown against a player in a tank.

His trio games appeared to be the most difficult, including numerous failed runs where his team would perish during the middle portions of the game. The highlight of his trio challenge had to be when he was queued up with a child.

The kid, whose gamertag was Little demon247, nearly carried Doc to victory. In one of the best moments of the entire stream, the streamer yelled that he was in trouble, to which the kid responded with a line that probably made the Doc proud.

"No one never gets in trouble without me!"

Although their run was unsuccessful, Doc seemed to enjoy playing with the kid. He put the loss on himself and told him that he played a good game.

"Part of me feels like I let him down. I let the little guy down."

Doc went on to complete the challenge, pulling out wins with his next trio and quad teams.

Fans react to Dr DisRespect Fortnite challenge

Fans who watched the video posted on Doc's YouTube channel loved what they saw. Viewers reacted to what they thought were their favorite moments, as well as why they think Dr DisRespect is such a great streamer.

Fans loved the Doc's interaction with Little demon247 (Images via YouTube)

Many noted that the moments with Little demon247 were some of the best of the stream. Furthermore, they appreciated how well Doc interacts with kids.

People enjoyed the effort that Doc puts into his streams (Images via YouTube)

People also appreciated how entertaining Doc was throughout the stream even though Fortnite isn't his favorite game out there.

There were plenty of great moments in the video that fans loved (Images via YouTube)

Dr DisRespect teased at the end of the video that he would be streaming live on FanDuel's YouTube channel, playing a sports game as part of an official partnership.

