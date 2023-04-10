All Heal Eggs locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Every week, there are tons of challenges available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. There are also daily challenges and event challenges that are introduced. This is a great way to earn XP and level up to unlock all the skins in this season's Battle Pass. This time, there's a challenge to consume two Heal Eggs and a piece of meat in a single match. This will grant a decent amount of XP toward the battle pass.

If you're wondering what Heal Eggs are in Fortnite, they're a new themed item that spawns on the island and can be used to restore health in spurts. Here's where to find them and what to do with them.

What are heal eggs in Fortnite, and where to consume them

Step 1: Load the game

Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Load the application on the platform you're playing on. Before that, make sure it is up to date. Once it loads, be sure to log in to the correct account.

From the lobby, begin a match. If you are playing for the challenge, you can enter Solos. However, it will also work in Duos, Trios, Squads, and Zero Build.

Step 2: Land at one of the Heal Eggs

Land at one of these two spots on the map for the first of the Heal Eggs (Image via FortniteGG)

It is advised to land towards the top location on the map. This way, there's usually less traffic than in Frenzy Fields, although either way will work. If you land in an unnamed structure, the egg will be just to the side of the hill. There may be some chickens or other wildlife around.

Step 3: Consume a Heal Egg

Consume the Heal Egg (Image via Comrad3s on YouTube)

It is possible to consume Heal Eggs from the ground, although that doesn't appear to meet the challenge requirements. There are three steps involved (two eggs and one meat), and eating it from the ground doesn't change the number remaining.

Pick the two eggs that are on the ground, but before that, ensure you have enough space in your inventory. From there, you can consume them both. These eggs give 30 shields each.

Step 4: Eat a piece of meat

Kill wildlife to eat a piece of meat (Image via Comrad3s on YouTube)

From there, all that's left is to kill a chicken nearby and get their meat. This can be done with a wolf or boar, provided you find one. Eliminate them, pick up the meat, and eat it. Note that meat can only be consumed if health is not full. They do not grant shields, so you may need to take some fall damage to complete this.

