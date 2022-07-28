All Ice cream cone locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Ice cream cones are the latest consumable item to land in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. They're here for the No Sweat Summer event, which makes them both new and popular. The No Sweat Summer event will last for almost two more weeks.

A few challenges have been added along with the event, and one of them requires players to throw ice cream cones at different named locations. To do that, players must first find the ice cream cones. Here's where they can do that.

Fortnite ice cream cones: Where to find and throw them for No Sweat Summer

Ice cream cones are available in chests and floor loot. They have been added to the main loot pool, which means they're not terribly difficult to find. However, they are more common in two places, one of which is from ice machines.

These are located all over the map, so players shouldn't face too much trouble finding one.

Ice machines can drop ice cream cones (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The second location is in coolers, which are also pretty common. These often drop items like chug splashes and other heals and are now capable of dropping ice cream cones.

These items are pretty common and are mostly found in the middle and right sections of the map. For some reason, the Reality Tree side doesn't have any coolers.

Coolers can also have ice cream cones (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are currently five types of ice cream cones available, each of which has a different ability:

A normal ice cream cone that restores health

A spicy ice cream cone that restores health and increases speed

A frozen ice cream cone that will restore health and make everything frozen and slippery

A guzzling ice cream cone that restores health over time like Guzzle Juice

Lil' Whip’s special serve will restore both health and shields

The goal of finding these ice cream cones, aside from having solid health items, is to throw them in three different named locations. There are currently 16 of them on the island.

The best way to do this is to prioritize POIs where there are coolers and ice machines as well as proximity to other POIs.

One of the best routes would be to land at Synapse Station. Seven coolers and an ice machine can be found there. Once players have the cone, they can throw it to complete 1/3 of the challenge.

Right next to Synapse is Chonker's Speedway, which has potentially 18 coolers and an ice machine. There are a few cars in the area, which can also help players easily get to other POIs.

Finally, the third Fortnite POI to visit there is Condo Canyon, which potentially has four ice machines. If that location doesn't work, then The Joneses is close and has eight coolers and two ice machines.

Additionally, Sleepy Sound, Shifty Shafts, and Coney Crossroads are all pretty close together, which could make for a good alternative route. They also have coolers and ice machines in and around them.

If all else fails, then Shuffled Shrines, The Joneses, and either Sanctuary or Condo Canyon will make for another solid route to hit all three locations.

Once that's done, the Fortnite challenge will be complete, and the reward will be handed out to players.

