Are the Fortnite Stinger SMG and MK7 Rifle worth using after the nerf? (January 13th Update)

A Fortnite update has been sent through by Epic Games that changes the damage of the Stinger SMG and MK7 Assault Rifle.

Players have mentioned how overpowered these two weapons are since Chapter 3 Season 1 began. Epic Games took note of this and decided to make some adjustments.

The changes aren't too drastic, so both the Stinger SMG and MK7 Assault Rifle will still see plenty of use going forward. There is no reason to stop picking up these guns on your way to a Victory Royale.

Stinger and MK7 nerf is not enough to see usage drop in Fortnite

The video above by YouTuber AussieAntics goes over the changes to the Stinger SMG and MK7 AR prior to the official update going out. He discusses what he wants to see in terms of nerfs and buffs for the guns mentioned.

Epic Games did not mention if they were going to nerf or buff the weapons at first, but many expected some nerfs to arrive eventually. The hotfix was what AussieAntics and several others were asking for in Fortnite.

Epic Games has been doing a great job of listening to its community these days. This hotfix is another instance of that, as the competitive community has been begging for Stinger and MK7 nerfs.

Well, the Stinger SMG damage has been reduced. The MK7 Assault Rifle saw only slightly decreased damage. And a third weapon, the Auto Shotgun, got a buff with a faster reload speed.

They intend to evaluate these changes even further and follow up later in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. That could easily see more adjustments or even the weapons reverted to their original state.

Overall, these nerfs aren't as devastating as some imagined they would be. The Stinger SMG will still fire incredibly fast. It will just take another bullet or two to finish off an elimination.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



Decreased Stinger SMG damage

Slightly decreased MK-Seven Assault Rifle damage

Increased Auto Shotgun reload speed



We'll continue to evaluate this as the season evolves, and appreciate your continued feedback! We've made several balance changes to the following items.Decreased Stinger SMG damageSlightly decreased MK-Seven Assault Rifle damageIncreased Auto Shotgun reload speedWe'll continue to evaluate this as the season evolves, and appreciate your continued feedback! We've made several balance changes to the following items.✅ Decreased Stinger SMG damage✅ Slightly decreased MK-Seven Assault Rifle damage✅ Increased Auto Shotgun reload speedWe'll continue to evaluate this as the season evolves, and appreciate your continued feedback! https://t.co/fgEM4Gl72l

When it comes to the MK7 Assault Rifle, only a slight reduction in damage was made. It remains extremely accurate and its place in the Fortnite meta has not changed whatsoever.

There aren't any other SMG options and the MK7 remains the best choice among the assault rifles. If you were worried, have no fear, because the changes simply made the weapons more balanced rather than completely useless.

