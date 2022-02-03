Banned Fortnite star Jarvis 'evades' his ban, fans are not pleased

Jarvis Khattri was banned from playing Fortnite in September 2019. Given the developers' zero tolerance policy towards cheating, the ban was permanent and irrevocable.

However, that didn't stop him from trying to return. After numerous failed attempts, he finally gave up and accepted his fate. Recently, his brother, Frazier “Kay” Khattri, announced that Jarvis would return to Fortnite once again.

Kay @FrazierKay Jarvis is going to play Fortnite today. Jarvis is going to play Fortnite today.

Suffice to say, the fans were not happy. While cheating in-game was bad enough, the "SaveTheKids" crypto scam made Jarvis infamous on social media. Moments after the announcement went live, backlash followed swiftly on Twitter.

Fortnite community takes a jab at Jarvis Khattri

Given his past reputation, hardly anyone within the community wants to see him play again. While Chapter 3 may be a fresh start for many players, it is probably not the same for him.

Fans called him out on his brother's post and reminded him of why he was banned in the first place.

A user by the name of Caxterfn wrote:

"What's the point? The chances of him getting unbanned are already extremely low and you're now going to try to play it and break the rules even more? The only thing you're doing now is digging a deeper and deeper hole for yourself."

Nevertheless, he did eventually livestream one match on the YouTube channel called Jarvis & Kay Gaming. Though the video is currently unlisted, it's unclear how he was not banned mid-game.

Given Epic Games' commitment to uphold their ToS, it would seem that Jarvis got a free pass. However, more than likely, it could have been due to him using a dummy account.

Here's what fans had to say about the incident:

#avora lazar @lazarvfx @FrazierKay I’m ngl, no one really cares, Jarvis never gonna come back to the game, and if he does, tbh idrc, he could’ve just switched to a new pc if he got hwid banned and not said anything, then he would be perfectly fine, epic doesn’t do anything about evading bans @FrazierKay I’m ngl, no one really cares, Jarvis never gonna come back to the game, and if he does, tbh idrc, he could’ve just switched to a new pc if he got hwid banned and not said anything, then he would be perfectly fine, epic doesn’t do anything about evading bans

🆎Galactic  @ABGalactic @FrazierKay It is so bad, i wanna give you a zero. But that’s not possible. So I give you…. A oNe @FrazierKay It is so bad, i wanna give you a zero. But that’s not possible. So I give you…. A oNe https://t.co/72UqiVyLrd

Chase @cheesyglizzy69 @FrazierKay Don't you have some kids you need to save @FrazierKay Don't you have some kids you need to save

tedo @tedoqt @FrazierKay just let this guy go away from the internet already pls we know he isnt playing @FrazierKay just let this guy go away from the internet already pls we know he isnt playing

While most fans were not happy to have him back, a few thought otherwise. Some users speculated that Jarvis could dominate the game with a bit of practice.

Driftoxox @driftoxox @amoiwnl @FrazierKay if he was able to come back with a couple days practice again i reckon he’d be able to dominate lowkey @amoiwnl @FrazierKay if he was able to come back with a couple days practice again i reckon he’d be able to dominate lowkey

Will Jarvis ever be unbanned in Fortnite?

After two years of being banned, it's unlikely that Epic Games will unban him. Given their strict policy, the permanent ban will likely remain. While he is free to play the game from a brand new account, streaming the will lead to his new account being blocked as well.

Wxlfeys @wxlfeys @Caxterfn @FrazierKay It’s been 2 years he’s not returning to this game 🤣 @Caxterfn @FrazierKay It’s been 2 years he’s not returning to this game 🤣

Given the massive backlash from the community, it's clear that fans don't want him back. However, many still stand firm and state that the ban was unlawful, as he was "testing out" cheats and not using them.

However, since it was done in a public lobby, it does count as cheating. For the time being and for the foreseeable future, Jarvis will have to stick to playing other games.

Edited by Saman

