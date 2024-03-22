"Base style locked behind at minimum level 124": Fortnite community reacts to Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass layout

The Battle Pass is one of the many flagship features of Fortnite, allowing gamers to play and level up to progress through the tiers for exclusive cosmetic rewards. Ever since its introduction, the Battle Pass has seen many changes to its layout and methods of progression, and while most of the tweaks have made it more convenient for players to claim the featured rewards, others have not been so well received.

One such change was recently highlighted in a Reddit post shared by u/extranotavern, where the player pointed out how the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass has certain issues when it comes to granting the base styles of cosmetics like the Heart's Rest Back Bling, stating:

"Base style locked behind at minimum level 124"

Many users echoed u/extranotavern, with Redditor u/anima2099 expressing their frustration at the fact that players cannot unlock a complete set of cosmetics due to Epic Games mixing up the base and bonus rewards in the Fortnite Battle Pass.

Reddit user u/HazardTree highlighted how they were excited when Fortnite made changes to the Battle Pass with the Battle Stars system so players could unlock whatever they want, whenever they want. However, this has been rendered moot by the limitations placed on the recent Battle Passes since the base cosmetics require way too high of a level.

Reddit user u/Zer0_l1f3 pointed out how they would have been able to unlock the Hades skin sooner if they hadn't been forced to unlock the Poseidon skin beforehand to progress through the pages.

Meanwhile, users u/KawaiiKaiju55 and u/MexicansInParis pointed out how Fortnite does this with other rewards, too, like the base style for Artemis' glider as well as locking V-Bucks behind bonus Battle Pass pages.

Some players, like Reddit user u/mrnapolean1 and u/Silentman0, couldn't help but be surprised that u/extranotavern is level 120 already despite the season only having started a couple of weeks ago.

Why does Fortnite gatekeep certain base Battle Pass privileges behind Bonus Rewards?

Epic Games' new approach to the Battle Passes has become a source of frustration for many players. However, it does beg the question of why Epic Games has decided on this practice, starting in Chapter 4 Season 4.

Many players feel like this has made Fortnite feel too grindy. Since XP for the Battle Pass has been seemingly nerfed in Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games may have started doing this to keep players playing and engaged with the game.

Additionally, once players run out of quests in Battle Royale, they can also utilize other modes like Rocket Racing and LEGO Fortnite. This ensures that players keep constantly returning to these game modes, whether it be for the action or the XP required to progress through the Battle Pass.

