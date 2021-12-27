Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes: How to use, website, and more

Developed by Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is amongst the most popular battle royale games on mobile, specially designed for players in India. The developers have recently introduced a new method for players to redeem rewards.

These rewards come for free and can be redeemed through the new 'Redemption Center' exclusively made for BGMI players. Players who cannot afford to spend money on purchasing in-game items have a great chance to obtain rewards like gun skins, outfits, parachute and bag skins as well as emotes.

How to get free rewards using redeem codes from the BGMI Redemption Center

Just like PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, BGMI too now has a Redemption Center of its own. The Redemption Center can be visited by navigating to the official BGMI code redemption website. By completing a few simple steps, BGMI players can get hold of BGMI rewards for free.

Here's a look at the different steps to follow in order to redeem codes from the official BGMI website:

Players need to visit the website and head over to the designated Redeem section. They must then fill the required fields in the Character ID, redemption code and verification code text boxes. They are required to click on the redeem button. Finally, players need to head over to the in-game mailbox and accept the reward.

Players can click here to visit the official BGMI Redemption Center.

How to get redeem codes to get free rewards in BGMI?

The concept of a Redemption Center is relatively new to BGMI players as it has been incorporated recently, and players can look for specific ways to get hold of the redeem codes that will help them earn free rewards in the game.

Redeem codes are hard to get by and are only available at specific times. Players can receive redeem codes by following official tournaments and events. Furthermore, they can head over to applications like Codashop to get the redeem codes.

Note: BGMI players must keep in mind that the redeem codes are limited in number and players who are late may get an "invalid code" or "code has expired" message.

Edited by Siddharth Satish