"Bro pulled a leap of faith just to get shot in the head": Fortnite player jumps off Mount Olympus, immediately regrets it

Like most video games, Fortnite has a fall damage mechanic that takes chunks of your health bar if you drop from a great height. Sometimes, if you fall from a very high point on the map, you might also get eliminated. Recently, a popular Fortnite content creator named FNTireguy tried to test a major fall but ended in a hilarious failure.

FNTireguy, who is known as u/Mtaylor0812_ on Reddit, shared a clip from their Twitch stream where they threw themselves off of a statue on Mount Olympus and managed to stick the landing without taking a pixel worth of fall damage. Funnier than the video was a comment made by a player:

"Bro pulled a leap of faith just to get shot in the head. Poor tire guy. First they take his tires, then they take his life"

Comment byu/Mtaylor0812_ from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

They did manage to survive the jump, but something literally blew their mind as they took a few steps forward after reaching the ground.

Fortnite player stunned as they jump off Mount Olympus and get sniped after surviving the drop

In the Reddit video, the original poster can be seen contemplating the jump. They were doubtful about their survivability if they took the jump. However, one of their viewers insisted that they take the jump as it is possible to survive the fall.

Upon hearing this, u/Mtaylor0812_ gained some confidence and went for the jump. They grabbed onto a rope right before they hit the ground and seemed extremely happy to survive the intense drop from such a high altitude.

However, the streamer's celebration was short-lived, as FNTireguy can be seen getting sniped from across the map as soon as they touched the land below. They got eliminated at the #48, and that was the end of the clip. The clip ended so abruptly that it can be a fitting entry in the r/perfectlycutscreams subreddit.

Even though we don’t get to see the reaction from the original poster, it is the cliffhanger that adds to the comic relief of this video. There were lots of Fortnite players that rose to the occasion and added insult to injury. However, we are sure that whatever people commented was in a light spirit, and nothing was derogatory.

Comment byu/Mtaylor0812_ from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Mtaylor0812_ from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

One Fortnite player, u/Purple_Bumblebee5, said that the ecstasy was short-loved and agony triumphed, which is an accurate way to put whatever we witnessed in the video. The poster, u/Mtaylor0812_, replied to this comment to express their appreciation of the sympathy.

Comment byu/Mtaylor0812_ from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Even though the snipe in the end was unexpected for most viewers, there was one Reddit user, u/jazzmagg, who somehow predicted the events that would follow the jump. They said that they came to the Reddit post to see a snipe, and they were not disappointed. We can say that FNTireguy is a proper entertainer as they never let their viewers down.

Comment byu/Mtaylor0812_ from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Another Reddit user, u/MinionPlayer1239, commented that in the land of snipers, standing still for even a moment can spell disaster for unsuspecting players in Fortnite.

Even though our original poster was not standing still, they were eliminated instantly by a distant sniper. It shows the enemy's skill as well, considering the distance from the target and their reaction time.

Comment byu/Mtaylor0812_ from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

There was another Reddit user, u/WestNomadOnYT, who sympathized with u/Mtaylor0812_ for not surviving long enough to celebrate their impressive jump. This is what we talked about at the beginning of the article. It adds a lot of spice to the mix as they refer to how the original poster used to play the game at one point in time.

They talked about Epic Games taking his tires away from Fortnite. FNTireguy is known for his gimmicks: he used to kill enemies using tires that were once part of this popular battle royale game.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!