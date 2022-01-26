Bully Maguire comes to life in new Fortnite Spider-Man concept art

Fortnite introduced a wide range of Spider-Man skins and styles in Chapter 3 Season 1, but somehow missed out on the iconic 'Bully Maguire'. The fan-favorite meme refers to Toby Maguire's character as a 'Bully' in Spider-Man 3 after the assimilation of his Spider-Man suit by the Venom symbiote.

However, as usual, fans leave no opportunity to come up with their own concepts and share them on various social media platforms. If their concept art gets enough attention and popularity online, there is a very good chance that it catches Epic Games' attention as well.

Here's the latest concept art related to a potential 'Bully Maguire' skin in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Player adds their own version of Spider-Man to Fortnite

From the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bully Maguire is easily one of the funniest and most popular memes. In Spider-Man 3, the generally quiet and well-mannered Peter Parker becomes arrogant and short-tempered after bonding with the Venom symbiote.

Peter Parker is played by prominent actor Toby Maguire, who was then called 'Bully Maguire'. Memers worldwide were quick to upload videos in which it seemed like an angry Peter Parker was bullying other characters from the MCU.

This explains why the latest concept art that brought Bully Maguire to the battle royale game has spread like wildfire. Loopers on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit were amazed to see the Symbiote costume.

r/Refortniter undoubtedly nailed the job by adding several intricate details to the iconic black suit. Clearly, the skin looks very interesting with the Spider-Man logo on the back and players now want Epic Games to officially add it into the game.

Fortnite community reacts to Bully Maguire concept art

Spider-Man fans heavily appreciated the concept artist's work, and the comment section was filled with 'Bully Maguire' jokes and Spider-Man 3 references.

Another player assumed that if the Symbiote Spider-Man skin actually arrived in the game, the developers could also add the iconic dance from the movie:

Others added to the joke and painted a scenario where loopers have to do the Bully Maguire dance at the top of a building in Tilted Towers as a challenge.

Having said that, some Reddit users also pointed out how the Symbiote Spider-Man suit might become a pay-to-win cosmetic because of its dark black appearance. This could create a controversy similar to the pitch-black versions of the Superhero skins.

All in all, it is evident that the game's community would love to witness Bully Maguire from Spider-Man 3 in the game. Even though this is unlikely, the concept art was certainly good enough to impress and excite fans.

