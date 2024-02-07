"Bytes is broken. Badly": Fortnite community left in splits as Bytes Outfit glitches after update v28.20

In the latest Fortnite update, update v28.20, an unexpected and hilarious glitch has left the community in stitches as the Bytes Outfit from the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass seems to have undergone a peculiar transformation. With the character's jawline drastically misaligned, reminiscent of a zombie, the sleek design has taken on a comically eerie appearance and has become a source of amusement.

The Bytes Outfit was one of the more lore-related characters in the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. However, while the new v28.20 update has brought with it many new changes, it has caused the outfit's character design to be broken, leading one player to state:

"Bytes is broken. Badly"

"Bro ain't been the same since Fracture" - The Fortnite community hilariously reacts to the Bytes Outfit's glitchy appearance

The glitch has emerged right after the installation of the v28.20 update and it has left players scratching their heads as they speculate what could have caused this glitch for the Bytes skin.

This could be due to Epic Games adding and tinkering with game files, as it could have affected specific character models and animations, inadvertently causing the glitchy overhaul for the Bytes Outfit.

Some likened the glitch character look to the undead appearance of the Sinister Striker skin, referencing how the misaligned jaw makes the Bytes skin look like a zombie on the hunt for brains.

Meanwhile, other players joked about how the Bytes character might have lost its way and purpose after the destructive and tumultuous events of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 finale live event, "Fracture." Some even mentioned a similar glitch with the Stray skin, where the character's mask had messed up lines.

Here are some of the reactions:

As players continue to deal with the glitched Bytes Outfit in their Fortnite matches, the unexpected turn of events and the community's reactions perfectly capture the lighthearted spirit of the game's world and the player base's ability to find humor in things like this.

As of writing this article, there have been no comments from Epic Games regarding the glitchy appearance of the Bytes outfit and whether a fix is on the way.

However, as players eagerly await the next twist of fate in the Battle Royale realm, the misadventures of the glitchy Bytes outfit are sure to continue to entertain players and prove how sometimes even glitches can bring unexpected joy and humor to Fortnite.

