Can you actually get free skins in Fortnite as of 2021?

Perhaps what sets Fortnite apart among the Big Three Battle Royale titles out there is the presence of a huge variety of in-game elements. This includes skins, assorted cosmetics, characters, and the like.

This is also perhaps what has kept the popularity of Fortnite alive over the years. Epic Games sees to it that the game does not run out of exciting elements, so it keeps refreshing the roster of skins, cosmetics, and other items through collaborations, crossovers, and events.

For instance, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has already seen a lot of new items through crossovers and events. However, what would have perhaps made it even better is if they were free.

Understandably, Fortnite does not just give away these sick outfits and skins, and players need to complete quests and the like to usually get them. Like how the Thanos skin used to be available back in the day.

The recent Fortnite Cammy skin, inspired by the iconic Street Fighter character, was also available to players upon successful completion of the Cammy Cup.

Sadly, although it is possible for players to grab skins by completing challenges, Fortnite does not have any free skins at the moment.

So what can players get for free right now in Fortnite?

Currently, there is a long list of items available for free to players. Here is the complete list:

Kymera Banner Icon

Fishstick Janky Back Bling

Mercurial Spray

100 V-Bucks

Oozey Weapon Wrap

Alie-Yum Emoticon

Planet Banner Icon

Grand Finale Loading Screen

Sunny's Lander Glider

Axe 2 Grind Music

Fever Dream Emoticon

Guggi Was Here Spray

Mlem Emoticon

Kittanas Harvesting Tool

Spire Strike Loading Screen

Vulcan Salute Emote

100 V-Bucks

Sunburnt Kittanas Style for Harvesting Tool

Stand Together Spray

Light Streak Contrail

Alien Banner Icon

Slone's Mission Loading Screen

8-Ball Janky Back Bling

Slone Spray

Alien Door Banner Icon

Imagined Edge Weapon Wrap

Big Heff Emoticon

*Buurrrpp* Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Rick Dance Emote

Since the season has not yet ended, players can still gear up for the upcoming challenges that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has to offer.

Also read: What will be the theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? Here is what we know so far

Edited by R. Elahi