Can you buy levels past 100 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 features one of the best Battle Passes in recent memory, and players are eager to level it up quickly. Even after Level 100, the Battle Pass offers bonus rewards, including new styles for Spider-Man, Ronin, Shanta, Gumbo, and more.

Gaining XP through quests, Creative mode, and challenges is a relatively slow and tiring process. Here's everything players need to know about buying the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

How to purchase the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Each level in the Battle Pass tier costs 150 V-Bucks, which translates to 15,000 V-Bucks to buy the entire Battle Pass. It is recommended to buy a bundle of 75 levels instead, at a reduced price of 1,850 V-Bucks (originally priced at 3,750 V-Bucks).

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Originally Epic Games intended to allow players to buy levels past level 100, up to level 200, however it is currently buggy and not everyone can purchase up to level 200. Originally Epic Games intended to allow players to buy levels past level 100, up to level 200, however it is currently buggy and not everyone can purchase up to level 200.

Players will be delighted to know that in Chapter 3 Season 1, they can finally buy levels after 100 as well. This feature wasn't available until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and has been introduced with the current season.

Players can buy Battle Pass levels past 100 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite)

YouTuber Tabor Hill discovered that levels cannot be purchased past Level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It is worth noting that the price of each level remains the same (150 V-Bucks) even after Level 100.

After reaching Level 100, players can aim for Level 200 and unlock the bonus rewards.

Mythic @FNMythicc



"100 total levels can be purchased up to level 200 (season max 200)"



If you purchased the Battle Bundle, only 75 Levels will be available to buy. You can now purchase Levels past 100!"100 total levels can be purchased up to level 200 (season max 200)"If you purchased the Battle Bundle, only 75 Levels will be available to buy. #Fortnite You can now purchase Levels past 100!"100 total levels can be purchased up to level 200 (season max 200)"If you purchased the Battle Bundle, only 75 Levels will be available to buy. #Fortnite https://t.co/KdY0FWT8Kt

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass bonus rewards

This season's Battle Pass has brilliant skins, and even better bonus rewards. There are a total of five pages of Bonus Rewards, and the skin styles are available for Battle Stars.

Page 1

Ronin (Emerald) Skin Style – 30 Battle Stars

Lt. John Llama (Classic) Skin Style – 25 Battle Stars

Harlowe (Future Frost) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Deep Future Wrap – 15 Battle Stars

Spiderman Banner Icon – 10 Battle Stars

Page 2

Spider-Man (Future Foundation Suit) Skin Style– 30 Battle Stars

Gumbo (Sour) Skin Style – 25 Battle Stars

Haven (Midnight) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Shanta (Headpiece) Skin Style – 15 Battle Stars

Harlowe (Helmet) Skin Style – 10 Battle Stars

Page 3

Ronin (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Spider-Man (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Lt. John Llama (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Harlowe (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Shanta (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Page 4

Ronin (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Spider-Man (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Lt. John Llama (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Harlowe (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Shanta (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Page 5

Ronin (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Spider-Man (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Lt. John Llama (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Harlowe (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Shanta (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars

Fortunately, players will be able to buy the aforementioned Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass bonus rewards with V-Bucks.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and the abundance of XP glitches has made the XP grind too easy. WinterFest 2021 has also turned out to be a massive hit. Players are receiving a wide range of free rewards, including Polar Peely and Krisabelle outfits.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee