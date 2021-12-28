Can you buy levels past 100 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 features one of the best Battle Passes in recent memory, and players are eager to level it up quickly. Even after Level 100, the Battle Pass offers bonus rewards, including new styles for Spider-Man, Ronin, Shanta, Gumbo, and more.
Gaining XP through quests, Creative mode, and challenges is a relatively slow and tiring process. Here's everything players need to know about buying the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.
How to purchase the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Each level in the Battle Pass tier costs 150 V-Bucks, which translates to 15,000 V-Bucks to buy the entire Battle Pass. It is recommended to buy a bundle of 75 levels instead, at a reduced price of 1,850 V-Bucks (originally priced at 3,750 V-Bucks).
Players will be delighted to know that in Chapter 3 Season 1, they can finally buy levels after 100 as well. This feature wasn't available until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and has been introduced with the current season.
YouTuber Tabor Hill discovered that levels cannot be purchased past Level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It is worth noting that the price of each level remains the same (150 V-Bucks) even after Level 100.
After reaching Level 100, players can aim for Level 200 and unlock the bonus rewards.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass bonus rewards
This season's Battle Pass has brilliant skins, and even better bonus rewards. There are a total of five pages of Bonus Rewards, and the skin styles are available for Battle Stars.
Page 1
- Ronin (Emerald) Skin Style – 30 Battle Stars
- Lt. John Llama (Classic) Skin Style – 25 Battle Stars
- Harlowe (Future Frost) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Deep Future Wrap – 15 Battle Stars
- Spiderman Banner Icon – 10 Battle Stars
Page 2
- Spider-Man (Future Foundation Suit) Skin Style– 30 Battle Stars
- Gumbo (Sour) Skin Style – 25 Battle Stars
- Haven (Midnight) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Shanta (Headpiece) Skin Style – 15 Battle Stars
- Harlowe (Helmet) Skin Style – 10 Battle Stars
Page 3
- Ronin (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Spider-Man (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Lt. John Llama (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Harlowe (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Shanta (Photo Negative) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
Page 4
- Ronin (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Spider-Man (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Lt. John Llama (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Harlowe (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Shanta (Scarlet Blackout) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
Page 5
- Ronin (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Spider-Man (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Lt. John Llama (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Harlowe (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
- Shanta (Gilded Reality) Skin Style – 20 Battle Stars
Fortunately, players will be able to buy the aforementioned Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass bonus rewards with V-Bucks.
As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and the abundance of XP glitches has made the XP grind too easy. WinterFest 2021 has also turned out to be a massive hit. Players are receiving a wide range of free rewards, including Polar Peely and Krisabelle outfits.