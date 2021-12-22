8 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 myths busted

Every new season, myths surrounding various aspects of the game begin to surface. Things are no different in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, as the community has exponentially grown.

Statements turn to rumours, which evolve and become myths. Thankfully, dedicated content creators are out there who 'bust' myths and keep the community free from unconfirmed facts.

Busting these Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 myths is necessary

8) Fortnite Chapter 3 works on iOS devices

No, it does not. With the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit still in progress, there's no telling when the game will be on the app store. Furthermore, iOS users are barred from downloading the game on their devices.

7) Upgrade stations can sidegrade shotguns

Despite this being a fantastic feature in Chapter 2 Season 8, shotguns currently cannot be sidegraded. Players can only upgrade them using gold bars. However, spending gold bars on shotguns is not the best idea given the current meta.

6) Players can slide underwater

The day the chickens in-game truly learn to fly, players will be able to slide underwater. However, the mechanic is limited to dry land and shallow pools of water for the time being. Nevertheless, players can always slide into the water and begin swimming for a speed boost.

5) Quadcrashers can fly

Unfornutalty no. Quadcrashers do not fly and have been nerfed in Fortnite Chapter 3. While they are still entertaining and offer a great deal of mobility, they no longer radiate with 'OG' nostalgia.

4) Falling trees can break armored walls

The only thing that trees can break are normal builds. Armoured walls are immune to the damage, and trees will simply bounce off them. In addition to builds, they can even be used to damage opponents.

3) Sliding increase movement speed in Fortnite Chapter 3

The answer depends on elevation. If players are sliding down a hill or steep terrain, sliding will increase movement speed. However, sliding on flat terrain is as fast as normal sprinting.

2) Teaming is legal in-game

Sadly, no. Teaming with other players during the match is not legal. Users can get booted from the game. If the offence is repeated numerous times, a ban is likely to be implemented.

1) One-shot opponents using the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Despite the latest sniper in-game being bolt-action, players cannot score a one-shot kill in Fortnite Chapter 3. Even at point-blank range, the weapon does only 198 damage. To achieve a perfect one-shot, the total amount of damage dealt must be 200 and above.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar