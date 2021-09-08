Can you download Fortnite on Mobile (iOS) without App Store?

iOS users and Fortnite Mobile players have had an unfortunate relationship ever since Apple banned the game on its platforms. iOS users have since been trying to figure out a way to download Fortnite on mobile without the App Store.

There are a couple of ways in which players can download Fortnite on their mobile (iOS) even after the ban. However, most of these methods either require players to have previously downloaded the game on their iOS devices or know someone who had.

Those who don't have access to both might therefore resort to downloading Fortnite on their mobiles without the App Store. While it might be possible, it is extremely dangerous and players are advised not to try such methods.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Visit https://t.co/GrfftdoN7V and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984"#FreeFortnite #FortniteMac #FortniteiOS #FortniteApple pic.twitter.com/9LvDDssWhU — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2020

Disclaimer: The methods mentioned in this article are extremely unsafe and are detailed simply for the understanding of the user. Please refrain from downloading the game through these methods.

Fortnite mobile on iOS devices without App Store

Several third-party software/websites offer Fortnite on Mobile iOS devices as a workaround for the App Store. Unfortunately, most of these require players to have a jailbroken device and some even require players to pay for the service. Jailbreaking an iOS device voids its warranty and users are advised not to do so.

Other methods for downloading Fortnite on iOS without the App Store are also extremely dangerous as they could include malware, adware or any other form of security threat, which can compromise the players' data.

Clearly, none of the methods for downloading Fortnite on iOS without the App Store are safe and players should either stick to the safe and working methods or wait till the Apple v. Epic Games courtroom trial reaches its result.

Apple v. Epic Games: Where does the trial stand?

The anti-trust lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple was recently heard by a court. Following the hearing, several documents led to Fortnite leaks and even Apple and Google's shady plans to buy Epic Games.

As of now, there is no official date for the verdict of the Apple v. Epic Games dispute. However, it is rumored that it will be declared later this year and will seal the fate of Fortnite on Apple devices.

