Can Fortnite end-game zones be predicted? YouTuber observes 60,000 games to find the answer

YouTuber Kinch Analytics studied 60,000 Fortnite games to figure out if end-game zones could be predicted.

The YouTuber says that zones can be predicted some of the time, but there is no guarantee. He put together a ton of data to try and understand which zones are the most common and which aren't. Kinch Analytics even found a large portion of the map where not a single zone appeared during the games he reviewed.

The information he derives from watching all those games is interesting, to say the least.

YouTuber finds Fortnite end-game zones can be predicted at times

The most important information provided comes at the start of the video. He points out that Epic Games does not change the zones for different regions or competitive play.

All the zones showcase the same pattern and predictability across every region, from NA to OCE. There is no change from casual play to competitive play or within any of the different modes, such as Solo or Squads.

Next, he pulls up data that shows the likelihood of zones presenting themselves in certain parts of the map; they are more likely to be in the north and west regions of the island rather than south and east.

Kinch Analytics goes on to show the Chapter 3 map with percentages of how often points of interest will be in the first zone, the second zone, and so on.

In his second video, he dug deeper into the analytics of zones. The information and data provided is vast, so watching the videos is recommended.

Just know that he scoured through 60,000 Fortnite Chapter 3 game replays to study zone locations and used that to average out how often a zone appears in a certain sector of the map.

A total of 60,000 games should be considered more than enough to take what Kinch Analytics is saying seriously.

Seeing the different zone locations and how often they appear is a good way for players to know if they've picked a top tier landing spot or if they should rethink it.

These videos truly show how players can analyze the zones with these videos and see just where the final zones will end up. They aren't spot on every single time, but they have a good idea of where to land and how to avoid the storm.

This can be crucial information to ensure not just safety, but positional advantage against opponents in the Fortnite. Knowing where a zone may be and getting their first is a way to set it up for success.

