Can you get banned for false reporting in Fortnite?

Over the past few years, Fortnite has emerged as one of the community's most popular Battle Royale titles. The success story can be credited to the fantastic storyline it offers and the plethora of cosmetics that are up for grabs regularly.

Apart from this, Epic's own effort to keep the game free from scammers and cheaters has been a critical reason behind its popularity.

Gamers have also been quite influential in assisting developers by reporting malicious behaviors. However, at times these reports end up being fake. Therefore, gamers have been eager to know if these fake reports may lead to a ban or not.

Fortnite: System may ban gamers for fake reports, if exploited

Epic Games encourages gamers to report suspicious activities that do not usually go hand in hand with the developers' policies. However, after reporting, gamers often notice that the opponent's actions in Fortnite were a legal move, making the report false.

Players need to know whether false reporting may lead to a ban imposed upon them for violating the smooth execution of the game.

To make things clear, the system may hand over a temporary account suspension to gamers if they are guilty of exploiting the reporting option. Repeated false reporting will be sighted as spam, and the developers will be forced to freeze the account for a short while.

Fortnite @FortniteGame We are no longer banning if you're identified as a false positive, but you will still be kicked. We're running queries to identify & unban. We are no longer banning if you're identified as a false positive, but you will still be kicked. We're running queries to identify & unban.

Gamers who repeatedly make false reports may also experience the option to gray out temporarily. The developers will take this step to prevent the player from reporting any gamer.

These are extreme cases, and gamers won't be penalized if they falsely report opponents a handful of times. However, gamers are advised not to report other gamers without being sure of their actions. A repeated offense may lead to an account ban.

When should one report other gamers?

According to the Community guidelines of Epic Games, players should report other gamers if they are seen using cheats or other unfair means in Fortnite. The developers advise players to play fairly and within the game's rules. They should avoid cheating, grieving, teaming up, or exploiting bugs and glitches.

It is also advised not to promote or advertise known cheats, bugs, or exploits.

The developers understand that the community is quite huge. It is practically impossible to keep track of every activity undertaken by loopers. Therefore, they ask gamers to report malicious actions in the game.

The type of action we’ll take for a particular violation of these rules is determined on a case-by-case basis. We’ll look at severity, whether you’re a repeat offender, and other factors. Action taken can be anything from a warning for less severe offenses, all the way up to a permanent account ban.

Once any gamer has been reported, the developers will take the necessary actions based on the severity of the violation.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha