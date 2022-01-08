Can you get banned for leaving Fortnite games in the middle of a match?

Gamers often leave Fortnite right in the middle of the match. While the reason behind this action could be anything from a faulty network to sweaty opponents, it is important to know whether the action is legal or not in the game.

Fortnite has introduced several new sets of rules and regulations for gamers to follow. The developers ardently want these set of instructions to be followed so that the game gets better and there is a healthy gaming environment.

This article will discuss whether gamers can get banned for leaving Fortnite games in the middle of a match.

Fortnite: The system can technically ban gamers for leaving matches

Recently, the Fortnite community has been eager to know about the possible consequences of leaving a match midway. Even though it might not seem to be a major violation, Epic holds the right to penalize gamers if they choose to leave Fortnite in the middle of a match.

Epic's End User License Agreement, Section 2(j) makes it a point to notify gamers that they should not do a set of actions with respect to the software and its associated products. This includes issues such as game abandonment, game sabotage, and spamming to name a few.

"You may not do any of the following with respect to the Software or any of their parts: (j) behave in a manner which is detrimental to the enjoyment of the Software or Services by other users as intended by Epic, in Epic’s sole judgment, including but not limited to the following – cheating, harassment, use of abusive or offensive language, game abandonment, game sabotage, spamming, social engineering, or scamming."

It is evident that Epic sees abandoning a game of Fortnite as a violation of the EULA regulations. Therefore, they can certainly impose restrictions on the gamer's account and could also hand over a ban.

Does this ban only come into play in competitive?

Leaving Fortnite in the middle of a game is quite a common method used by gamers. However, this has often led Epic to ban gamers from competitive gameplay.

This has raised another query that whether the ban works only in the competitive segment only.

zhen @zhenfnx Tip for if you don’t get banned DO NOT leave the game when you’re in a competitive match for example if you’re low on hp or you’re being shaken down lots of people leave to prevent a shakedown which Fortnite considers a competitive disadvantage just play the game out. Tip for if you don’t get banned DO NOT leave the game when you’re in a competitive match for example if you’re low on hp or you’re being shaken down lots of people leave to prevent a shakedown which Fortnite considers a competitive disadvantage just play the game out.

Even though the bans have mostly been handed to gamers who pulled out this trick in the competitive segment, it does not guarantee it won't happen in normal Battle Royale mode.

The license agreement file states the action as an invalid step. Therefore, Epic has all the rights to ban gamers who leave Fortnite in the middle of a match.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider