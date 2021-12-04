Can you get banned for teaming in Fortnite? Everything you need to know

Earning a victory in Fortnite is no easy task. The game gets tougher with each passing moment, and during the final phases, a simple mistake costs dearly. Loopers need to be on top of their game and heighten their senses to be able to spot enemies nearby.

Developing a strategy is important for Fortnite. Executing it with precision helps in getting better results. However, there are a few ideas which can land gamers in trouble, such as teaming up. While it's a handy way to ensure victory, it could end up costing the player a whole lot more than it's worth.

Gamers will be banned for teaming up in Fortnite

Presently, Fortnite offers several game modes for players to enjoy. They can enter the game all by themselves as well as with their friends. The extreme popularity of Fortnite compels gamers to actively take part and try their luck at winning a match.

Since Victory Royale is hard to achieve in every match, gamers often resort to various strategies to boost their performance. One of the many methods is teaming up with other gamers. In simple terms, teaming up means coordinating with other players in the same lobby and playing the game together.

Teaming up helps loopers get the support of other players and prevents them from being eliminated. However, it should be noted that Epic Games has a policy regarding the use of unfair means in Fortnite, and gamers who team up are most likely to be banned from the game.

Why will Epic Games ban gamers for teaming up?

Like every Battle Royale title, Fortnite requires gamers to eliminate enemies and march all the way towards victory. The game becomes extremely competitive towards the end.

In these circumstances, if someone decides to team up with a few other players from the same lobby, the balance is disturbed. Gameplay is severely affected and results in a biased outcome.

To keep the game free of such imbalances, Epic maintains a strict policy of cracking down on team-ups straightaway.

Also Read Article Continues below

The developers strive to maintain sportsmanship among players and ensure that the spirit of the game is upheld. Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular games in the community and in order to retain its position, such policies are necessary.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee