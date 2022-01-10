Can you get banned for using Fortnite Creative XP glitches?

One of the most asked questions in the Fortnite community at the moment is regarding the Creative XP glitches. Many gamers are concerned about the safety of their accounts and are inquiring within the community if these Fortnite Creative XP glitches can lead to a ban.

Certainly, their concern is justified as no player wants to lose years of progress or rare cosmetics for such a reason. However, it is best not to jump to conclusions regarding this matter without any considerable proof or justification. This article will discuss the issues with Creative XP glitch and will also address if gamers can be banned from the game permanently or not.

Fortnite Creative XP glitch can ban gamers permanently

In an attempt to rank up faster, gamers often try to take the easy way out. Grinding XP in Fortnite is easiest with the numerous Creative XP glitches within the game. However, of late, there has been a rising concern in the community regarding the safety of using such Creative XP glitches.

According to the Epic Games Community Guidelines, using and promoting bugs and glitches in the game is considered cheating. Furthermore, these guidelines also state that players who do come across such glitches should refrain from using them and report it immediately. The guidelines read as:

"Play fairly and within the rules of the game. Don’t cheat, grief, team, or exploit bugs and glitches. Don’t promote or advertise known cheats, bugs, or exploits. Find an exploit? Report it."

Since Epic Games considers the exploitation of XP glitches as cheating, gamers can definitely be penalized for their actions. In general, the penalty may start with a warning and a temporary ban. However, repeated usage of XP glitches will surely lead to the system permanently banning players.

Are there any existing XP glitches in Chapter 3 Season 1?

As usual, Chapter 3 Season 1 has brought in several exclusive cosmetics to the game with the Battle Pass offering some truly amazing outfits which are difficult to resist.

Even though many are grinding XP through the conventional quests and challenges, they are also using various XP glitches. With Chapter 3 Season 1 becoming a breeding ground for XP glitches, many players have been exploiting them with almost every Creative Map mode having some glitch or the other.

