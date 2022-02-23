Can you still get OG skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has certainly brought in some amazing cosmetics to the game. The arrival of Spider-Man was quite exciting, with many players happy to use the Mythic Web-Shooters.

Apart from this, there were several other skins that were also up for grabs. Since Chapter 3 Season 1 will end in less than a month's time, gamers are quite busy redeeming as many unclaimed gifts and skins as they can.

Although the new skins have created a craze in the community, gamers are still waiting for the opportunity to get their hands on some of these iconic old cosmetics. This article will reveal if gamers can still get OG skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Getting OG skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is a matter of luck

Fortnite's OG skins are the prized possessions of a minority of loopers. Having been around Fortnite from the very beginning, they should have most of the old cosmetics that are now considered rare.

Unfortunately, getting them in Chapter 3 Season 1 will depend on luck as well as the intentions of the developers. Cosmetics that have been released in the Battle Pass usually do not feature in the game later. However, Item Shop skins can be seen returning to the game even after a prolonged absence.

The Renegade Raider outfit is considered one of the rarest cosmetics in the game. Gamers have been quite vocal about its return, routinely demanding that Epic bring it back to the game. In this case, the developers have not succumbed to pressure from the community. Instead, developers have released a few variants of the iconic skin.

The Recon Expert outfit is also quite rare and is one of the first few skins to be released in the game. However, the developers frequently bring the cosmetic back to the Item Shop to give gamers the opportunity to own it.

Therefore, it is evident that getting OG skins in Chapter 3 Season 1 depends a lot upon luck and also on what the developers decide to do. If loopers are lucky, they might get the cosmetics from the Item Shop or as rewards from particular events. However, there is no certainty regarding this issue.

