"Chapter 2 Season 7 was peak, so I have high hopes": Fortnite community thinks aliens might be returning to the Island soon

Fortnite has had many different phases in its gameplay and storyline, with the game constantly switching things up and introducing otherworldly elements that keep things exciting and dynamic. When it comes to the storyline, one of the community's most beloved seasons was Chapter 2 Season 7, which saw the introduction of aliens and The Last Reality attempting to take over the Island.

Now, Epic Games seems to be hinting at aliens' return to the Battle Royale Island. This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/duskyxlops, where the player pointed out all the recent teasers the developer has put out that hint at aliens returning to the game.

The post has garnered a lot of attention and excitement from the Fortnite community, with Redditor u/IcyCartographer400 expressing their anticipation for a repeat of Chapter 2 Season 7, saying:

"Chapter 2 Season 7 was peak so I have high hopes"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/duskyxlops from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit/duskyxlops)

Other members of the community also highlighted their excitement at the prospect of the return of aliens, with u/That_Necessary_2707 further reinforcing how Chapter 2 Season 7 was one of the title's best seasons.

To this, u/BricksBear expressed how the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass was one of their favorites in the game, despite them missing out on the Fortnite Rick Sanchez outfit.

Reddit user u/Interesting-Ad1352, on the other hand, expressed their desire for The General, an alien concept outfit that has been making its rounds within the community, to come to the game. This is because they missed out on the Kymera outfit, which was one of Fortnite's most customizable skins.

Highlighting the discrepancy with the game's leaked roadmap for 2024, Reddit user u/LeadInternational115 questioned:

"Isn't the next season already confirmed to be some madmax type post-apocalyptic wasteland themed something?"

Could aliens be returning to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 3?

With Epic Games constantly hinting at the return of aliens to the Battle Royale Island, it does beg the question of whether the otherworldly beings have a place in Chapter 5 Season 3.

While the teasers have undoubtedly fueled speculation, it is important to keep the game's leaked roadmap for 2024 in mind. Since the release of Billie Eilish in the Festival mode, the leaked roadmap has been gaining credibility among players.

Since the roadmap suggests that Chapter 5 Season 3 will be based around a post-apocalyptic setting, it is hard to find a place for aliens within this theme. This could mean that Epic Games intends to re-introduce aliens to Fortnite after Chapter 5 Season 3, maybe even during Chapter 2 OG since the otherworldly beings first debuted in Chapter 2 Season 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback