Fortnite leaks hint at new Billie Eilish skin for Festival Season 3

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a new Billie Eilish skin will be released tomorrow this week. The information was brought to light by Fortnite leaker/data-miner SpushFNBR. It was further shared by veteran leakers/data-miners such as iFireMonkey, HYPEX, and ShiinaBr (aka the holy trinity of Fortnite leakers/data-miners).

Information about this upcoming new Billie Eilish skin was shared during the Fortnite downtime (May 3, 2024) for update v29.40. However, there was nothing much to go on during that time. With the focus being LEGO Fortnite, details pertaining to other stuff were rather limited. That being said, here is more on the upcoming Billie Eilish skin for Fortnite Festival Season 3.

Fortnite leaks speculate new Billie Eilish skin to be disclosed tomorrow

According to the Fortnite leaks, it would seem that the new Billie Eilish skin will be revealed tomorrow. However, it will not be made available to the general public. Only content creators will get access to it. Epic Games usually does this to promote cosmetics as creators have a large audience. In a way, it helps create awareness and build hype for new offers.

That said, the new Billie Eilish skin is speculated to be released to the general public on May 10, 2024. Aside from the skin, there will be two Back Blings, one Guitar and Drumkit. According to Fortnite leaks, the Outfit will cost 1,500 V-Bucks. One Back Bling will be paired with the Outfit while the other will cost 400 V-Bucks. The Guitar and Drumkit will cost 800 V-Bucks each.

How to get Billie Eilish skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Unlike the current skin that is part of the Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass, according to Fortnite leaks, this new Billie Eilish skin will be featured in the Item Shop. Anyone will be able to get it using V-Bucks. When listed, you will have to navigate your way to the Fortnite Item Shop and purchase it.

The new Billie Eilish skin should be listed for a while. Based on past trends, it will remain listed during Chapter 5 Season 3 until June 13, 2024, when Fortnite Festival Season 3 ends. As it's not exclusive, it will be rotated back into the Item Shop in the future as well.

