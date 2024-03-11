Fortnite Festival visual glitch gives Midas the golden touch ability, turns Instruments into solid gold

A rather unique Fortnite Festival visual glitch involving Midas has taken the community by storm. After Chapter 5 Season 2 began, players started to notice something weird happening to musical instruments when using a Midas Outfit. At times, the instruments being held by the character turn to solid gold. This is rather odd as it never happened in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Some suggest this could be a feature. However, based on the post that shed light on this matter (and self-experimentation by the author of this article), it does not happen all the time. While cycling between musical instruments, they do not always turn to solid gold. Given that Fortnite weapons in the current loot pool turn to gold every time, this is a sign of a visual glitch and not a feature.

Players want Midas' golden touch Fortnite Festival visual glitch to be added as a feature

Golden Gear Midas flaunting his Golden Bass (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

That being said, this Fortnite Festival visual glitch does not disrupt gameplay in any manner. You can still enjoy Fortnite Festival in all its glory. In fact, playing a solid gold instrument adds to the razzle-dazzle, which is why some users want Epic Games to turn this visual glitch into a feature.

Owing to the fact that all Midas Skins in Fortnite can turn most items/weapons they touch into solid gold, those who have them can enjoy this tiny bonus. Here is what a few players have to say about it:

As seen in the comments, no one wants this Fortnite Festival visual glitch patched and/or fixed. Since it does not affect gameplay in any way, keeping it in-game would be a cool feature.

The only downside is that there are no Midas Skins listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. As such, only those who own the skin(s) can enjoy this Fortnite Festival visual glitch. That said, these are the skins that can trigger this bug in Festival mode:

Midas (Chatper 2 Season 2 Battle Pass)

Marigold (Golden Touch Quest Pack)

Shadow Midas (ShadeChaser Set)

Golden Gear Midas (Anime Legends Set)

Midsummer Midas (Undercover Summer Set)

Midas Rex (The Last Laugh Bundle)

On that note, if Epic Games intends to fix it, they will list the bug on Trello. Hopefully, as suggested by the community, they will leave this bug as it is. Despite it being unintentional, it's not an issue, and players love it. On a side note, this unlikely has anything to do with Midas returning to the Fortnite storyline. That is a separate aspect altogether.

