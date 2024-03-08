Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks hint at Midas' return

With Fortnite downtime still in progress today (March 8, 2024), Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks are being churned out. According to leakers/data-miners such as ShiinaBR, HYPEX, and others, Midas is set to make his grand return this season. Given his links to Greek mythology, this was a no-brainer from the start. However, it's old leaks that helped build up hype for it.

The Floor is Lava LTM (limited timed mode) is finally being added to the game. Since it has ties to Midas, the floor will not be lava, but molten gold. The information that was data-mined further reveals a short text that was recently added by developers. It reads:

"Midas may have escaped the Underworld, but none left behind will escape his wrath. On his way towards freedom he enchanted lava with his cursed golden touch, leaving behind the ultimate challenge for immortals and aspiring SHADOW agents alike. Rise to survive his wrathful retribution, and witness the dawning of a new golden era."

Given that Midas was consumed by a Loot Shark in Chapter 2 Season 3, the wording indicates that he was sent to The Underground (location in Chapter 5 Season 2). In all probability, he met Hades and was resurrected. On his way back to freedom, he used his curse to enchant the lava; making it golden. As such, he is confirmed to be coming back, but will likely be limited to the Floor is Lava LTM.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks showcase new Midas Skin

Although Midas will not be part of the season directly, he will be part of the Greek theme. Several well-known leakers/data-miners were able to uncover an upcoming Midas Skin. It is currently unreleased, but it does exist in the files. This is what it looks like.

Having another version/iteration of Midas in-game is always a win-win situation for Epic Games and the community. He's a cult-like figure and every player who knows his tales is eager to get hold of cosmetics related to him. With this new version of Midas being released this season, the hype will be surreal. That's not all that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks have uncovered.

Midas might be getting a new Drum Gun

According to more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, a new Drum Gun is currently in development. This was Midas' favorite weapon back in Chapter 2. With a new Midas Skin coming soon, it makes sense to have a Drum Gun tossed into the loot pool.

Sadly, there is no release date in sight for the weapon. As it is in development, it may take some time to be added in. More Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks will be needed to get a better understanding of the possible timeline.

