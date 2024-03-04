Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks hint at Floor is Lava LTM returning soon

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, an old LTM (Limited Time Mode) known as Floor is Lava is set to make its return. The information was brought to light by reputable Fortnite leakers iFireMonkey and SaiyanDeezy. Although files related to the Floor is Lava have been modified over the course of Chapter 5 Season 1, this is the first time a release date has been found in the files.

As per the details found while data mining, the code indicated that the LTM is set to return sometime during Chapter 5 Season 2. At present, there is no start or end date disclosed in the files. Until more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks emerge or Epic Games provides an official timeline, it's all guesswork. That said, the LTM is not the only thing that could come next season.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks hint at potential collaboration with World of Warcraft

Aside from the LTM making a comeback, it would seem that a new tournament of sorts called the "Lava" Cup could be added as well. It is codenamed Ragnaros Sulfuron. While the naming scheme may seem random, it's far from that.

As mentioned by Matt_Swolda to leaker/data miner iFireMonkey, the codename could be referring to World of Warcraft. Matt_Swolda wrote:

"In OG World of Warcraft, Molten Core was a lava raid dungeon, Ragnaros was the final boss in there, and the hammer he’d carry/drop as loot was known as Sulfuras."

Based on a Fortnite leak from 2023 that showcased a potential collaboration between Fortnite and World of Warcraft, fans suspect Epic Games is up to something. Given the scale on which crossovers have been occurring every season, having a World of Warcraft collaboration cannot be ruled out at this point.

However, iFireMonkey also mentions that while the possibility of a collaboration is there, it could just be the developers messing around internally. Epic Games has been known to throw leakers/data miners off track by using placeholders.

Coming back to the "Lava" Cup, it may just be a community event where everyone will be allowed to participate. In all probability, the prize could be V-Bucks or cosmetic items. Epic Games will likely make an official announcement when the time is right. Until then, all of this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What happens to "Midas Presents: Floor is Lava LTM"?

If the Floor is Lava LTM is being repurposed for a collaboration or tournament, Midas may not play a role in it anymore. Despite there being numerous Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks regarding the character making a comeback, it would seem that things are on hold yet again.

The only solace that players can find is the Midas Fortnite controller that features the Golden Mischief Maker in all his glory. That being said, Midas will likely not be part of the storyline next time. Maybe more upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks could shed light on things, but for the moment, there is nothing else to go by.

