Renegade Raider from Fortnite spotted in World of Warcraft

Renegade Raider from Fortnite has seemingly been spotted in the popular MMO - World of Warcraft. Evidence of the same was found in the game files in the form of a datamined model. The character in question is called Renegade Looter and looks very similar to the "OG" Outfit that can be found in Epic Games' Battle Royale.

While there are subtle differences in the design, most of it remains the same. Given that the character model has the word 'Renegade' in it, this is far from a mere coincidence. That being said, this has led to the rumors of a potential collaboration that might be in development. Although this should suffice as evidence, there's more to it.

World of Warcraft spells are steeped in Fortnite references

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



It could just be a reference to Fortnite and not an official collab, but who knows!



Spotted by

Mentioned to me by To add onto the World of Warcraft x Fortnite news, a datamined model for a "Renegade Looter" was found, which resembles Renegade Raider.It could just be a reference to Fortnite and not an official collab, but who knows!Spotted by @Portergauge Mentioned to me by @VolksDK

Aside from Renegade Looter's character model, there are numerous spells that have been added to World of Warcraft during the latest patch v10.1.7. The eight new spells that were added in are nothing short of Fortnite references galore.

The first of them is called "Cranking 90s," which is a popular term that players use while speed-building. This is followed by "One Pump," which is undoubtedly a reference to the "OG'' Pump Shotgun that used to be present in the game. Two of the spells are related to AOE damage and are called Shockwave Bomb and Disco Bomb.

The Shockwave Bomb, taking inspiration from the Shockwave Grenade, knocks users and players away. This creates some distance in combat. The Disco Bomb, no doubt taking inspiration from the Boogie Bomb, causes anyone within a 3.5 yard radius to dance uncontrollably. Those affected take 50% more damage for five seconds.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



In a WoW Patch about an hour ago there were some Spells added that are direct references to Fortnite!



Now all that remains to be seen is if we'll get any Cosmetics as part of the Collab!



Credits:@Wowhead, Fortnite X World of WarcraftIn a WoW Patch about an hour ago there were some Spells added that are direct references to Fortnite!Now all that remains to be seen is if we'll get any Cosmetics as part of the Collab!Credits: @ShiinaBR @PoketOfficial & grumpyaii

Another two interesting spells of the same type are called Slurp Drink and Clug Jug. These take inspiration from the healing items called Slurp Juice and Chug Jug respectively. As in Fortnite, these spells in World of Warcraft heal the user. There's also a High Ground spell that reduces the amount of damage Renegade Looter sustains when on high ground.

Lastly, there's a very interesting spell called The Storm. It inflicts 10 Nature Damage every second to players not within its eye. This is similar to what players face in Fortnite when they are not within The Storm's safe zone. That being said, it will be interesting to witness these spells being used in World of Warcraft and how players react to them. However, despite the references, these may not be part of a collaboration.

Not a collaboration, but rather Fortnite Easter Eggs in World of Warcraft

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey @Neoxthegamer @Portergauge @VolksDK Yeah, that's why I tried to specify that it could just be a reference since WoW has a history of just referencing different types of media

According to several users and notable leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, the spells and the Renegade Looter character may just be pop-culture references. World of Warcraft has been doing this for years with several games and literature such as Among Us, Fullmetal Alchemist, The Lord of The Rings, and even Resident Evil 4.

While a full-blown crossover would indeed be amazing, there's no official confirmation of the same. Nevertheless, Fortnite players who enjoy playing World of Warcraft will now be able to obtain a little piece of the metaverse there as well. It will be interesting to see what other trivia and references Activision Blizzard will add next to this timeless MMO.