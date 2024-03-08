Everything vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings with it a lot of changes to not just the map but also its gameplay and items. As is the norm with every new season launch, Epic Games will be adding a lot of new weapons and items to keep the loot pool fresh and dynamic. Meanwhile, certain items and weapons will also be vaulted to make room for new content.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 introduced a new library of weapons to the game, aligning with its fresh Weapon Mod system. That's not all, as Season 1 also introduced new Society Medallions, which became highly sought-after items for players.

That said, with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games will be removing many items from Chapter 5 Season 1 to refresh the loot pool, making room for the addition of new Mythics and weapons.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

All vaulted and unvaulted items in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Expand Tweet

While the servers for Chapter 5 Season 2 are yet to go up, the trailer and reports from veteran leakers like HYPEX give us an idea of what is being removed and what is being added back. Given below is a full list of everything that is being vaulted for Chapter 5 Season 2 (from Fortnite Wiki):

Weapons

Montague's Nemesis AR

Nisha's Striker AR

Striker AR

Enforcer AR

Peter Griffin's Hammer Pump Shotgun

Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Valeria's Hyper SMG

Hyper SMG

Thunder Burst SMG

Ballistic Shield

Lock On Pistol

Anvil Rocket Launcher

Utilities and other items

Grapple Blade

EMP Stealth Camo

Cardboard Box

Crash Pad Jr.

Bananas

Peter Griffin's Medallion

Montague's Medallion

Oscar's Medallion

Nisha's Medallion

Valeria's Medallion

Pump Keycard

Marina Keycard

Comms Keycard

Train Station Keycard

Mansion Keycard

Mountain Keycard

Listed below is everything that we know is being unvaulted for Chapter 5 Season 2:

Midas' Drum Gun

Drum Gun

Hand Cannon

Impulse Grenade

Chug Splash

It is important to remember that while these are some of the items being unvaulted, Epic Games might unvault even more throughout the season. However, that data will be made available once the servers for Chapter 5 Season 2 go live.

As players jump into Fortnite's most mythological season yet, they will be delighted to see some returning items, especially beloved ones like the Impulse Grenades. It will be interesting to see how the changes made to the loot pool will impact gameplay in Chapter 5 Season 2.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!