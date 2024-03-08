Everything vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings with it a lot of changes to not just the map but also its gameplay and items. As is the norm with every new season launch, Epic Games will be adding a lot of new weapons and items to keep the loot pool fresh and dynamic. Meanwhile, certain items and weapons will also be vaulted to make room for new content.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 introduced a new library of weapons to the game, aligning with its fresh Weapon Mod system. That's not all, as Season 1 also introduced new Society Medallions, which became highly sought-after items for players.
That said, with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games will be removing many items from Chapter 5 Season 1 to refresh the loot pool, making room for the addition of new Mythics and weapons.
Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop
All vaulted and unvaulted items in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
While the servers for Chapter 5 Season 2 are yet to go up, the trailer and reports from veteran leakers like HYPEX give us an idea of what is being removed and what is being added back. Given below is a full list of everything that is being vaulted for Chapter 5 Season 2 (from Fortnite Wiki):
Weapons
- Montague's Nemesis AR
- Nisha's Striker AR
- Striker AR
- Enforcer AR
- Peter Griffin's Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Valeria's Hyper SMG
- Hyper SMG
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Ballistic Shield
- Lock On Pistol
- Anvil Rocket Launcher
Utilities and other items
- Grapple Blade
- EMP Stealth Camo
- Cardboard Box
- Crash Pad Jr.
- Bananas
- Peter Griffin's Medallion
- Montague's Medallion
- Oscar's Medallion
- Nisha's Medallion
- Valeria's Medallion
- Pump Keycard
- Marina Keycard
- Comms Keycard
- Train Station Keycard
- Mansion Keycard
- Mountain Keycard
Listed below is everything that we know is being unvaulted for Chapter 5 Season 2:
- Midas' Drum Gun
- Drum Gun
- Hand Cannon
- Impulse Grenade
- Chug Splash
It is important to remember that while these are some of the items being unvaulted, Epic Games might unvault even more throughout the season. However, that data will be made available once the servers for Chapter 5 Season 2 go live.
As players jump into Fortnite's most mythological season yet, they will be delighted to see some returning items, especially beloved ones like the Impulse Grenades. It will be interesting to see how the changes made to the loot pool will impact gameplay in Chapter 5 Season 2.
The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!