Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass: Full list of every item

Fortnite Festival Season 3 is set to go live today (April 23, 2024) when the servers go live after the v29.30 update's downtime, bringing with it a new Festival Pass. Epic Games has given players their first look at the Festival Pass for Season 3 as they wait for downtime to finish. Much like Season 2 with Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish will be the artist taking the spotlight for Season 3, finally bringing this highly anticipated collaboration to the game.

Through the Festival Pass for Season 3, you can acquire new Jam Tracks from Billie Eilish, instruments, styles, and so much more, and many of these rewards can be claimed for free.

Given below is a full breakdown of the rewards players can get from the Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass: Complete list of all free and premium rewards

Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Much like previous passes, the Festival Pass for Season 3 will be split into two sections: Free Rewards and Premium Rewards. To progress through the Pass, you will have to earn Festival Points, which can be earned by regularly participating in the Festival and completing quests and challenges associated with the mode.

Here's a full list of all the rewards you can acquire through the Festival Season 3 Pass:

Festival Season 3 Pass (Free Rewards)

Billie The Showstopper (Loading Screen)

Change (Jam Track)

Heart Groove (Aura)

Spinback (Emote)

Silly Bros (Jam Track)

Snow Beat (Aura)

Runaway (Jam Track)

Lavatronik Bass (Bass Guitar)

Festival Season 3 Pass (Premium Rewards)

Burial Mic (Instrument)

Green Roots Billie (Outfit)

Maroon 5 - Maps (Jam Track)

Neon Hunt (Loading Screen)

(Loading Screen)

The Cure - Friday I'm In Love (Jam Track)

5 Seconds of Summer - Youngblood (Jam Track)

Billie Eilish - Oxytocin (Jam Track)

Sleeper Keys Keytar (Instrument)

Ultraviolet Green Roots Billie (Style)

Note: To access the Premium Rewards in the Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass, you will have to purchase the Pass for 1800 V-Bucks.

Which other Billie Eilish cosmetics can players acquire in Season 3 of the Festival?

New Billie Eilish Jam Tracks will be available through Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

While the Festival Pass for Season 3 is already packed with cosmetics inspired by Billie Eilish, the new season's offerings don't end there as once the season goes live. Epic Games will be introducing a lot of other Jam Tracks and cosmetics that will be introduced into the Item Shop:

Billie Eilish - “all the good girls go to hell” (Jam Track)

Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever - Edit” (Jam Track)

Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am” (Jam Track)

bad guy (Emote)

you should see me in a crown (Emote)

According to the official blog post by Epic Games, these items will be available for purchase in the Item Shop throughout Fortnite Festival Season 3. But that's not all: Epic Games will introduce a new Billie Eilish outfit and new Jam Tracks from her latest album later in Season 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback