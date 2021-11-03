Chris Pratt to reportedly play Dr Slone in the Fortnite live action movie: True or Hoax?

Fortnite remains one of the most popular titles in all of gaming. The game may not be at its peak anymore, but it's still prominent enough to stoke rumors about a movie based on it. There's been no official word from Epic Games about whether or not this is happening, but tons of video games do get made into movies.

Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario and Mortal Kombat have all been made into movies, so Fortnite following this trend wouldn't be completely crazy. In fact, it's rather surprising that these rumors didn't start sooner.

Regardless, they've started, and rumors about the movie itself have as well, including one about Chris Pratt possibly playing a big role in the movie. Is it true?

One of Chris Pratt's most popular characters is already in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Is Chris Pratt playing a role in the Fortnite movie?

No, the rumors about Chris Pratt playing Doctor Slone, or for that matter, anyone else, are not true, especially since the veracity of a Fortnite movie itself is in question. There's simply no credible information on this yet.

(Source: Chris Pratt has been cast as Doctor Slone in the upcoming 'Fortnite' live action film.(Source: youtu.be/iik25wqIuFo Chris Pratt has been cast as Doctor Slone in the upcoming 'Fortnite' live action film. (Source: youtu.be/iik25wqIuFo) https://t.co/IToO3l2AWa

It started out as an Internet meme and people simply ran with it. Chris Pratt has been getting several plum roles recently, most notably that of Mario in the upcoming movie about the portly Italian plumber, which has led to memes like this. Pratt then went on to land the role of the titular character in an upcoming movie about Garfield the cat, so it would make sense that the 42-year-old would be given a random role in a Fortnite movie as well.

THIS PROJECT IS RETIRED @DriftFromFort Chris Pratt to play Drift in the new “Fortnite” movie Chris Pratt to play Drift in the new “Fortnite” movie https://t.co/3SEZDNHCXu

The memes didn't stop there, but that doesn't make any of them true. In an age of constant internet leaks, it would be nearly impossible to keep something like this a secret. There's simply no information on what Chris Pratt is doing next or if there's even going to be a Fortnite movie starring him in some capacity.

