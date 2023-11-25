"Cleanest shots I've hit with the Hand Cannon": Fortnite player demonstrates incredible skill and patience

A recent clip posted by u/CallieX3 has attracted the Fortnite community's attention, showcasing the player's unique patience level. The video features a moment when the Redditor is in a delicate 2v1 situation near the game's end, eking out a victory with a Hand Cannon and a bush.

Bush camping has been a historically controversial tactic. Some players think it's a cheap way of catching enemies off guard, whereas others argue it requires a certain level of stealth. However, u/CallieX3 has shown how this combo set the stage for some great shots.

"The bush item actually worked here" - Reddit user showcases the power of bush camping in Fortnite

In the clip, u/CallieX3 can be seen strategically positioned in a bush, executing the classic bush camping tactic. In the high-stakes environment of a 2v1, the player thoroughly scans their surroundings, waiting to strike.

The Hand Cannon, known for its single-shot damage capabilities and accuracy, is the weapon of choice in this Reddit post. While the opponents navigate the terrain, u/CallieX3 showcases remarkable skill and patience, holding the shot for the perfect window. When the enemies appear in the line of sight, both are taken out with incredible precision and finesse, securing the win.

A notable aspect of the Hand Cannon that comes into play in this clip is its hit scan feature, allowing the bullets to fire in a straight line and not follow a trajectory like those of a sniper. This straight path allows bullets to make a near-instantaneous impact upon firing, adding a layer of satisfaction to this feat.

Fortnite community reacts to u/CallieX3's incredible skill

The clip garnered the attention of many in the Fortnite community, with players appreciating this simple yet effective tactic and u/CallieX3's incredible accuracy. Some even harmlessly poked fun at the keybinds u/CallieX3 uses.

As players appreciate the finesse displayed in the clip, the moment highlights a more subtle yet equally thrilling side of the game. Listed below are some of the notable comments from the community:

As Fortnite gears up for Chapter 5, simple yet effective tactics like the one shown in this clip not only showcase how the game can be approached in different ways but also demonstrate the power of a simple combination.

