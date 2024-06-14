Concept artist creates new Fortnite key art for the Metaverse, fans want it to replace the old one

Fortnite had introduced one of its biggest expansions with the Metaverse as depicted in the loading screen for the past three seasons. This prompted a concept artist to create a new Fortnite key art. The concept art stunned players and fans, rallying them to petition for it to replace the old one and bring out the features introduced across the new seasons.

The introduction of the Metaverse of new game modes like Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite has been a game-changer for the popular third-person shooter and saw an influx of millions of new players. Here's the Fortnite key art and what people are saying about it:

The concept Fortnite key art encapsulates all the events taking place in the new chapter

The new key art unites all aspects of Fortnite beautifully

Trending

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has introduced tons of new updates for players (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The concept key art was created by Fortnite concept artist GiovaXxz_. It is a beautiful rendition of all that has happened in Fortnite since the Metaverse was introduced in Chapter 5:

Expand Tweet

As seen, the top-left corner depicts LEGO Fortnite with the introduction of the massively popular Star Wars event that redefined the gameplay in the mode and encouraged players to play more and farm XP in LEGO Fortnite.

Below that is the representation of Fortnite Festival and depicts the introduction of Fortnite Festival Season 4 with Metallica as its highlight. The concept artist states that it is high time for the old concept art to go (translated via Google Translator):

"I made a concept of what the keyart of the Fortnite metaverse would look like but updated, with Metallica in the festival, Brite Raider in BR and so on. It would be a good option to leave the one we have had since December"

In that spirit, the top-right side depicts the overwhelmingly popular Rocket Racing mode with the introduction of the new vehicle skins. Below that is the all-too-familiar Brite Raider who is one of the key characters present throughout the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and is a pivotal figure in the new Battle Pass.

Fans have a lot to say about the concept key art

The existing Fortnite key art does not reflect all the new changes in the chapter (Image via Epic Games)

Fans and players love the new key art by the concept artist and gladly await a change. Many state that this would be a welcome change for players to move on from the same old concept art since December, while others laud the artist:

Players are in full support of a revamp for the Fortnite key art (Image via X/@GiovaXxz_)

Players are in full support of this change that depicts the evolution of the popular game modes in Fortnite and helps create an immersive experience that feels relevant to the current season.

Will Fortnite change the existing key art?

The existing Fortnite key art has been there since the beginning of Chapter 5 (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite does not seem to be in any hurry to change the key art that has remained the same since it was introduced in Chapter 5, Season 1. Fans are tired of the old key art and wish for an update to reflect the new changes across the Chapter but to no avail.

This is quite the opposite of the game itself, as Fortnite has introduced a high-octane season with tons of new updates, ranging from fresh NPC bosses to Metallica in Fortnite Festival and players just cannot have enough.

This is the concept Fortnite key art for Chapter 5 that has players all excited and hopeful for a change. They hope Fortnite will listen to feedback and make the change, just like they did with nerfing vehicle mods in the new mid-season v30.00 hotfix. The latest season has a lot more planned for players who are jumping into the sandy map of Wrecked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!