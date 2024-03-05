"Congrats. You're so bad, it's good": Fortnite player secures impossible position in-game

The Fortnite community is used to witnessing exceptional feats and Victory Royales, with players constantly coming up with ingenious ways to approach combat and secure wins. However, this was not the case, as evidenced in a recent Reddit post by u/Zealousideal-Arm3614, where the player placed at number 100 during a Fortnite Battle Royale match.

The player placing at number 100 means they were the first player to be eliminated in the Battle Royale match. While that itself is a hilariously remarkable feat, it is made better by other factors brought to light by members of the Fortnite community, with one player jokingly complimenting u/Zealousideal-Arm3614's feat.

They commented:

"Congrats. You're so bad, it's good!"

"Happens to me at least once per day" - Fortnite community hilariously reacts to Redditor's extraordinary achievement

The Reddit post shared by u/Zealousideal-Arm3614 attracted attention from the community. Many players came forward with not just jokes but genuine disbelief. Some pointed out how it is much more difficult to secure a placement at number 100 than a Victory Royale since most Battle Royale lobbies rarely have a full 100 players nowadays.

Additionally, players expressed how even if u/Zealousideal-Arm3614 was able to find a match with a full 100-player lobby, it is still commendable that they were the first to be eliminated in the game. Meanwhile, others recounted their own stories of being the first player to be eliminated during a match. They mentioned how, sometimes, an enemy is able to get to a weapon to eliminate them right off the bat.

Many players even went as far as suggesting how players can try and achieve this unorthodox yet remarkable feat themselves, involving pickaxing one of the Ship It! Express drones after landing on them. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

In the caption accompanying the post, u/Zealousideal-Arm3614 expressed a desire for an achievement or medal that players could receive for placing at number 100 in a match. To this, many players in the community pointed out how, apparently, Fortnite has an in-game accolade titled "Quick Exit" for this exact achievement.

As the community continues to marvel at u/Zealousideal-Arm3614's unconventional yet interesting achievement, the moment perfectly highlights how players can find humor even in their losses, made especially better by the game recognizing it as an achievement.

