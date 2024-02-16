Fortnite player launches surprise attack from above using Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythic, community lauds their flawless Victory Royale

The Fortnite community has seen no shortage of breathtaking plays and Victory Royales, and with the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythics, the player base seems to be having its fair share of fun. In a new Reddit clip by u/xDew69, the original poster showcased one of the best uses of the new TMNT weapons in a move of strategic brilliance.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythics are shaping up to be one of the best additions to Fortnite in a while, especially in Chapter 5 Season 1. With their potential for mobility and combat, players have been finding new and exciting ways to use them.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's surprise attack strategy with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythic

In the Reddit clip, u/xDew69 can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, donning the brand-new Fortnite Shredder skin. The player then found themselves in a 1v1 showdown and decided to utilize the element of surprise to their advantage after they were able to spot their enemy.

u/xDew69 used the Flowberry Fizz item to give themselves a low gravity effect before using Michelangelo's Nunchaku, one of the new Ninja Turtle weapons, to dash into the air and give themselves some verticality. As they descended upon the unsuspecting enemy, they were able to inflict significant damage on them using the Hammer Pump Shotgun.

The player, catching the enemy clad in the Montague skin off-guard, quickly switched to the Fortnite Ballistic Shield. This not only allowed them to protect themselves from any possible returning fire from the enemy but also to continue damaging them with the accompanying pistol.

Using the Ballistic Shield, u/xDew69 was able to capitalize on the element of surprise and eliminate the enemy, securing the Victory Royale.

The Reddit community responded to the clip with a wave of praise and appreciation, with many expressing their admiration for not only the strategic play pulled off by u/xDew69 but also the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythics as a whole. Others lauded how effective the Mythics were, both as offensive weapons and tools for enhanced mobility.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

As the Fortnite community continues to explore the potential of the TMNT Mythics, it's clear that players like u/xDew69 will continue to put on breathtaking plays with the new weapons.

