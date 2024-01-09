Learning new tips and tricks to counter Ballistic Shield in Fortnite can help players overcome going against one of the most powerful items in Chapter 5 Season 1. Since its introduction, many players have grappled with the shield's perceived overpowered nature, especially in the Zero Build mode, so knowing how to counter this would definitely help you on the battlefield.

In this article, we will guide you through the hidden strategies and mechanics that can assist players in effectively countering the ballistic shield and maintaining an upper hand in battles.

Tips and tricks to counter Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Ballistic Shield possesses both a protective window and offensive capabilities and might seem formidable at first look. However, Epic Games has left multiple mechanics in the game and Fortnite Ballistic Shield counters unexplained, leading to misconceptions about the shield's power in matches.

1) Using Fortnite's in-game items to counter the Ballistic Shield

The new Cluster Clingers in Chapter 5 Season 1 are a strong counter against the Ballistic Shield, and a well-placed explosive barrage can ensure a stumble stun on the shield user after just one hit. Players can strategically utilize the Cluster Clingers to create chaos and disrupt the shield user's defence, opening up opportunities for a counter-attack.

Surprisingly, using the humble Fortnite pickaxe is one of the unexpected tips and tricks to counter Ballistic Shield in Fortnite. A precisely timed pickaxe hit can deliver a stumble stun, providing players with a brief window for a counter-attack.

Epic Games has officially acknowledged the Grapple Blade swing as an effective counter in one of the many tips and tricks to counter Ballistic Shield in Fortnite and its defensive prowess.

An attack swing from the Grapple Blade can be used to induce a stumble stun.

2) Using the Ballistic Shield's hidden stun health

Unknown to most players, the Ballistic Shield possesses a hidden "stun health" element that determines the shield's susceptibility to a stumble stun.

Players can gauge how close they are to stunning a shield-bearing enemy by observing if the shield-bearing enemy's character shakes the shield while aiming. Putting the Ballistic Shield away is the only way to recover the shield's stun health, and you can keep this element of the item in mind when thinking of tips and tricks to counter Ballistic Shield in Fortnite.

3) Utilizing the Ballistic Shield's window weak point

Another tip is to remember that the shield can endure approximately 100 damage to its window area before the Fortnite Ballistic Shield charge runs out. Players can keep this in mind and recognize the window as a weak point, allowing them to target this vulnerable area strategically.

