Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1: Society Medallions, Ballistic Shield, Grapple Blade, and more 

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will revolutionize the way the game is played. Epic Games has raised the bar once again. They have added features/mechanics and/or improved upon existing ones in-game. While the downtime is still in place, the official blog has come online. In it, a treasure trove of information has been made available.

By the looks of it, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is going to be massive in scope and scale. That said, here is everything new that players can expect to see in-game once the servers go live.

Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

1) Society Medallions

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Players will encounter a total of five bosses on the island: Oscar, Nisha, Montague, Valeria, and Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Once defeated, each boss will drop a Society Medallion. When picked up and kept in the inventory, shields will slowly regenerate with each tick. The more Society Medallions, the faster the regeneration.

However, Society Medallions are a double-edged blade. They will give away your location to all players. The more you have in your inventory, the more precise the radius of your exact location will be.

2) New vehicles and car detailing

Expand Tweet

Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV will be the newest car added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Alongside this new ride, car modifications will also be available to players. Players will be able to change the Car Bodies, Decals, and Wheels. These grant no competitive advantage and function as cosmetics only.

3) Ballistic Shield

Expand Tweet

The Ballistic Shield comes with a pistol. Players can use this item to defend themselves while shooting the pistol at the same time. The Ballistic Shield has infinite Health, so the item cannot be destroyed. However, it can only withstand a limited amount of damage before it is temporarily knocked from in front of you.

4) Island Arsenal

Expand Tweet

There is a vast array of new weapons coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Here is the complete list as of the update v28.00:

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Nemesis AR

Striker AR

Thunder Burst SMG

Hyper SMG

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Ranger Pistol

In addition to traditional weapons, players will also be able to equip the Grapple Blade. It will serve as both a mobility item and melee weapon at close range. Players can use it to pull off powerful maneuvers.

The Cluster Clinger is another new weapon. It deals explosive damage after a short delay. As the name suggests, it sticks to surfaces and players upon making an impact.

5) Mod Benches

Expand Tweet

With the advent of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, Mod Benches will be introduced to the island. They can be found tucked away inside of Vaults. Players will be able to exchange Bars to acquire mods. They can reduce recoil, increase magazine capacity, and more. However, not every mod is compatible with every weapon.

Thankfully, Mod Benches are not the only way to get modified weapons. High-tier weapons will be modded by default. These can be found while looting and by eliminating other players. Once downtime ends, this feature will become the highlight of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

6) FlowBerry

Expand Tweet

Upon consumption, a FlowBerry will help recover a bit of your and your nearby teammates’ Shield. They are best eaten before a jump, as they also grant you and your nearby teammates a temporary low-gravity effect. This comes with immunity to fall damage for a brief duration as well. This item will be useful when rotating from high ground.

7) Medkit and Shield Potion rework

Expand Tweet

Players no longer have to stay in one place while using the Medkit and Shield Potion. They can now be consumed while moving around. Additionally, the effect of the Medkit and Shield Potion will immediately be felt as soon as consumption of either begins.

8) Reboot Van rework

Expand Tweet

Moving away from the Reboot Van while rebooting a teammate will not result in the reboot being immediately canceled. Instead of a hard reset, the revive timer will now slowly go down. This is perhaps one of the most useful reworks in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!