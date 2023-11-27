Fortnite player discovers ingenious method to gain fall damage immunity

The ever-evolving landscape of Fortnite is a breeding ground for players who constantly seek to push the boundaries of the game's mechanics. In a recent clip posted by u/Fuzzy_01 on Reddit, the player displayed remarkable ingenuity, demonstrating a method to avoid fall damage as long as players have a vehicle near the landing point.

The extraordinary moment unfolded near the iconic meteor from Chapter 1 Season X, suspended over Dusty Divot with its signature low gravity field to allow players to leave the meteor without sustaining fall damage. However, the meteor is not the focus of the clip. It's the display of quick thinking and adaptability showcased by u/Fuzzy_01 that has left the Fortnite community in awe.

Player showcases new trick to avoid fall damage in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The scene begins as u/Fuzzy_01 lands on a piece of debris, which is part of the meteor's large debris field hovering over the Fortnite map. However, unlike the meteor, this debris is outside the low gravity field, posing a risk of not just fall damage but death upon descent.

Undeterred by the risks and potential peril, u/Fuzzy_01 leaps off the elevated piece of debris, descending towards the dusty expanse of the junkyard in the desert below and, right before the imminent impact, swiftly interacts with a Shopping Cart next to their landing point.

In a stroke of brilliance, the split-second interaction ends up being the key to fall damage immunity, sparing u/Fuzzy_01 from what would have undoubtedly been a deadly landing.

The remarkable technique on display in the Reddit post showcases u/Fuzzy_01's acute understanding of the game's mechanics while underscoring the inventive and dynamic spirit that has defined the game's community since the beginning. This serves as a reminder of the boundless creativity within the game and inspires players to push the limits of what's achievable.

Community reacts to u/Fuzzy_01's daring escapade

The unexpected feat displayed by u/Fuzzy_01 attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with players astonished over how they managed to think quickly and come up with a way to avoid fall damage. Some players even pointed out that they would have expected something like tires or an ATK, which can negate fall damage if a player lands on them.

Meanwhile, other players compared the moment to a Minecraft boat jump, which allows players to avoid fall damage from any height as long as they get into a boat right before impact.

Here are some notable comments regarding u/Fuzzy_01's ingenious technique:

Comment byu/Fuzzy_01 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Fuzzy_01 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Fuzzy_01 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Fuzzy_01 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Fuzzy_01 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Fuzzy_01 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As the Fortnite community gears up for Chapter 5, players should discover more strategies to exploit the game's intricacies, gaining a competitive edge over their enemies in the upcoming seasons.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!