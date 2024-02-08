Disney Epic Games (Fortnite) partnership feels like what Free Guy and Ready Player One predicted

The recent partnership announcement between Fortnite creators Epic Games and entertainment giant Disney has taken the entertainment industry by storm. With Disney acquiring a 10% minority stake in Epic Games for a staggering $1.5 billion, the collaboration is shaping up to be a gaming experience that echoes the futuristic visions and interpretations of gaming in blockbuster films like Free Guy and Ready Player One.

The latter showcases a future where people escape from reality into a simulation named OASIS, while the former presents an interactive realm filled with elements from various popular IPs. The concepts showcased in these movies are quite intriguing and immersive.

With the new partnership, it seems like the Epic Games x Disney collaboration seems to be aiming for something similar.

Fortnite is expanding its capabilities as a virtual entertainment hub with the Disney x Epic Games partnership

Bringing in characters from the many franchises owned by Disney could provide an unprecedented experience for players filled with their favorite characters. With the Disney-Epic Games partnership, players can expect iconic elements from various Disney IPs integrated seamlessly into the Fortnite landscape.

However, the collaboration isn't just limited to characters, as with this partnership, Disney will be making its content watchable within Fortnite, adding to the game's ever-evolving virtual hub. This would not only allow players to interact with some of the most iconic characters of all time but also potentially embody them, unlocking a whole new perspective to experience the universes from Disney's vast library.

The possibilities for the collaboration are endless as Disney and Epic Games highlighted that this venture's primary focus is to birth a new playable universe with characters from the game and Disney characters integrated into it. Imagine battling it out on the battlefield as the Norse God Thor, wielding a lightsaber and the Force as a Jedi Knight, or exploring the many different fantastical realms from Pixar films.

With Unreal Engine for Fortnite providing the perfect landscape for the creation of this new gaming universe with its assets and capabilities, players can create their own experiences within this new universe with Disney characters at their disposal to fit into their own narrative. With an Avatar collaboration confirmed so far and many more to come.

While the game has previously collaborated with Disney on a smaller scale, like the introduction of the Jack Skellington skin, this new collaboration is set to take things to a whole new level. The partnership will bring the gaming community one step closer to bringing the intriguing sci-fi concepts showcased in movies like Ready Player One and Free Guy to life.

