Do Fortnite color blind settings provide a competitive advantage?

To succeed in Fortnite, gamers will try everything, starting from the perfect gaming strategy to changing specific settings. While some of them don't usually change the gameplay, some of them can give an edge to the gamer's performance.

Like several games, Fortnite has a plethora of settings that can be tweaked to fit the gameplay of loopers. However, the color blind settings are the least explored since gamers are not quite sure whether they can help provide a competitive advantage.

This article will discuss this issue and reveal whether gamers can get some advantage.

Fortnite color blind settings give a visibility advantage to gamers

When it comes to getting some advantages out of the in-game aspects, the colorblind settings can become the first choice of gamers. However, since there is rarely any information regarding their use and advantage, most loopers do not use it in Fortnite.

Color blindness is a condition in which the person cannot spectate a specific color. Therefore, the settings can be changed to suit the requirements of gamers so that they do not have any difficulties playing the game.

Gamers who do not have color blindness can use this feature to gain an advantage, especially during competitive matches. Tweaking the colorblind settings changes the graphical output of the game. The surroundings either become more vibrant or increase in contrast.

These visual changes significantly influence the game and help gamers see better, primarily through the storm. At times gamers are attacked by enemies who hide along the border of the shrinking safe zone. With this setting in place, gamers can scan the area better and spot opponents easily.

How many color blind modes are there in the game?

Currently, gamers who wish to explore the colorblind mode will have three options to choose the settings. The first one is Deuteranope which makes the visuals quite contrasting. The bright shades are vibrant, and the shadows are too dark.

The Protanope is a little bit brighter than the previous one. The color schemes are much lighter, and the contrasts are less than that of Deuterapone.

The final one is Tritanope which is basically in place to add a vibrant tint to the entire gaming graphics. This is the brightest of the three colorblind settings in the game. Gamers can even adjust the level of the colorblind settings in Fortnite.

