Do XP glitches still work in Fortnite Chapter 3? (February 4th update)

The grind for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is on and players are busy progressing with the levels of the Battle Pass. However, the amount of XP required to progress after reaching level 100 is massive and often not possible by simply grinding the Battle Royale mode. Even with multiple events and challenges, the XP required is mostly in the millions and almost always requires players to hop into the Creative Hub.

Ignite the spark and add some fire to your Island, including new fire effects and weapons.

With the new v19.20 update, Epic Games might make it easier for players to get XP in Creative Hub and this might avert them from going into glitch maps.

Patch notes from v19.20 on Fortnite Creative mode XP for the Battle Pass

Fortnite allows players to grind XP from Creative Hub maps, which helps greatly for the Battle Pass progression. However, there are some maps that grant players massive amounts of XP in short periods of time for doing almost nothing. These maps are glitched and players often hop onto these maps to get secret Battle Pass XP and progress quickly.

Epic Games has updated the XP farming system from in-game accolades to make it easier for players to quickly earn the desired XP from the Creative modes. Below are the original patch notes from the Epic Games blog on the v19.20 update.

"We’re improving the XP Beyond Battle Royale experience! Usually, Creative Islands undergo “calibration” before they begin granting Battle Pass XP from your in-game Accolades (sometimes taking several days). Now with v19.20, if you triggered an Accolade before calibration was complete, you’ll be rewarded with the XP once it’s available!"

This will surely make the XP farming experience significantly better in the game. It is best if players try not to exploit glitch maps in the game. Glitch maps will still work in the game after this update, but Epic Games keeps a close eye out for unnatural XP gains and players might get into trouble if they exploit XP glitches too much.

Disclaimer: Epic Games can issue bans for exploiting XP glitches.Therefore, Fortnite players are advised not to abuse these methods.

