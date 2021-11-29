Does Fortnite Creative give XP for staying AFK? All known glitches in Chapter 2 Season 8

The final lap of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is ongoing and gamers are buckled up to grind XP and rank up the tiers. Ever since Epic Games made the start of the season so sweaty and difficult, loopers have been grabbing every opportunity to grind XP so that they can claim better Battle Pass rewards.

Creative maps have provided an easy solution for earning massive amounts of experience points. Unfortunately, however, the developers tweaked the settings to restrict this particular method.

Recently, gamers have reported several instances of glitches in Fortnite Creative mode that rewards gamers with XP. Everyone is eager to know if these glitches work and reward them with XP while they remain in Fortnite.

Fortnite: Creative Mode XP glitches

At the moment, Fortnite has a handful of glitches that work in the Creative mode. These glitches are easy to exploit and gamers can earn a significant amount of XP to rank up tiers and unlock exquisite rewards.

First Creative glitch

Gamers will be required to enter the code 7882-5895-5239 to access the specific Creative map. After entering the game, loopers should find a car and drive onto the area behind the buildings.

There will be two builds of two different sizes. It is advisable that loopers head towards the one on the right. Entering this structure will cause gamers to jump and every jump will reward them with XP. Even though the XP amount will decrease over time, it is a perfect way to earn points while staying AFK in Fortnite.

Second Creative glitch

The second Fortnite Creative glitch consists of a number of steps that need to be followed accordingly:

Enter island code: 4187-5522-1063 Once the game starts, run over to the tires and pick them all up Throw the tires outside the border as far as possible Place a marker at the place where the tires are thrown. Enter another code: 0633-5010-2549 but do not enter this island. Wait for this island to load and then go over to their own island and create a grided one. Find the marker and navigate to the corner of the island. Select Player Spawner from the Device section in inventory and place a cone. Go to a corner and be half inside and half outside of the map. Start the game and end it instantly. Hit on "Return to Lobby" and then navigate to the marker. Jump into the water and pick up the tires once the island is near. Move to the portion where it sticks out and again throw the tires. Navigate to the marker and start the game. Build over the ground and go to the tires once more. Jump on top of the tires and pick them up. Loopers will respawn immediately with the tires in the inventory. Start building until it shows "About to Reach Reset". After that, build an enclosed box in that area. Deploy the tires in a corner and start jumping over them. With every jump, players will be able to earn XP in Fortnite.

With just a few more days left until Chapter 3, players can use these above glitches to rank up quickly.

Edited by Atul S