Donald Mustard subtly confirms how Tilted Towers will return in Fortnite Chapter 3

One of the fan-favorite locations will be returning to Fortnite after a long wait within the dense ice that covers most of the map in Chapter 3 Season 1. As many pointed out, Tilted Towers rises out of the snow in the middle section of the map, where some of the buildings can be seen.

Titled Towers is the only named location that could sprout out of the tall, encased buildings, and a recent leak on Twitter all but confirms this POI's return. Since Chapter 3's release, fans have been scouring the map for hidden clues, leaving this future update as one of the first discovered.

Fortnite video game designer hints at Tilted Towers' return in upcoming days

On his Twitter feed, Donald Mustard released a subtle leak playing off of the theme of Chapter 3. He leaned his short phrase towards the melting of the snow, leading to major map changes and Tilted Towers coming back into the game once the changes are made.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard In the sun it melted. melted. melted. In the sun it melted. melted. melted.

Tilted Towers has been an iconic location in Fortnite, dating back to Chapter 1 as the biggest hot spot of its time. It's possible that Epic Games may give this role back out to the location once it thaws from the ice as spring approaches in the not-so-distant future.

Since warmer weather might be more than a few weeks away, Titled Towers might not come back until late in Chapter 3 Season 1. Regardless, the hype has been fueled by a top dog in the Fortnite world, meaning that the trail of breadcrumbs laid out since last December may have a prize at the end of the road sooner than many expected.

Keep a lookout for further updates from the Epic Games team and other social media data miners for details regarding what Tilted Towers' new appearance will entail. The massive location from Fortnite's past could return as the king of drop spots with plenty of loot and cover like the Daily Bugle introduced at the start of this season.

Fortnite News 🗺 @FortniteBR It looks like the version of Tilted Towers that will return in v19.10 is from Season 8! The shape of the 'No Sweat Insurance' building can be seen in the ice. #Fortnite It looks like the version of Tilted Towers that will return in v19.10 is from Season 8! The shape of the 'No Sweat Insurance' building can be seen in the ice. #Fortnite https://t.co/ID5UQedYqo

Popular leaker FortniteBR also tweeted some more information on Tilted Towers' supposed arrival.

Loopers are abuzz with the possibility of battling along the Towers once again. Fans can be sure to check back here to stay updated with all the latest news, features, and updates.

