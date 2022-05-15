Dr Strange & Scarlet Witch's fan-made Fortnite art is an ode to collaborations

Marvel fans in the Fortnite community cannot get over Scarlet Witch and Dr. Strange. Both characters arrived in the game alongside the latest Dr. Strange movie which has been an equally massive hit on the big screen.

It won't be an overstatement to say that Fortnite boasts one of the most creative communities out there. Players not only make innovative maps in Creative mode, but there are also a fair share of artists who constantly come up with art and concepts.

Recently, a recent piece of art featuring Scarlet Witch and Dr. Strange that took Loopers by surprise and wonder.

Fortnite player recreates popular Scarlet Witch and Dr. Strange scene

Marvel fans around the world have had countless heated debates about Dr. Strange and Wanda. The characters have millions of supporters who never leave an opportunity to defend their moral correctness.

In the newly released Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda stole the show with this dialogue:

“You break the rules, you become a hero. I do it, I become the enemy.”

Prominent concept artist Purex made a poster based on this scene where Wanda is aggressively using her abilities while Dr. Strange sits in remorse. This is the ideal way to describe the movie, and the fact that the artist used the Fortnite versions of the Marvel characters was a delight for fans.

It is no surprise that Purex's art has received an overwhelmingly positive response. It has fetched hundreds of likes already and the replies are full of heartwarming compliments.

Well-renowned YouTubers like Happy Power are aware of Purex's caliber as a designer. The content creator for Misfits Gaming is currently using an Omega Knight design by Purex as his Twitter profile picture, and it looks stunning to say the least.

How crossovers have diversified Fortnite's playerbase

It is worth noting that the aforementioned art wouldn't exist if Epic Games hadn't joined forces with Marvel for the Dr. Strange skin in the Battle Pass and the Scarlet Witch skin in the Item Shop.

The abundance of characters not only gives players more cosmetic options, but also helps creators and artists in constantly coming up with unique ideas. Over the years, crossovers with Marvel and DC have become so common that watching Spider-Man and Batman play together doesn't even seem absurd or surprising now.

To be fair, crossovers have helped the battle royale game in attracting millions of new players who love playing as their favorite characters from movies, TV series, or games. Having said that, veterans still want the developers to focus equally, if not more, on original skins and characters.

