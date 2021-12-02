Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirms his role as the Foundation in Fortnite

Epic Games has a subtle yet effective way of delivering Fortnite teasers. At times, they can be seen on Donald Mustard's Twitter posts or embedded discreetly into social media content. However, the most recent one sent fans into a frenzy.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can be seen repping an energy drink in a video. However, upon closer inspection, that's the only thing that he was showing off to fans.

Carefully embedded within the video, objects belonging to the Foundation were showcased. His helmet was kept inside the fridge, while a futuristic pistol could be seen lying on a bench in the background. While Dwayne Johnson has hinted in the past of being the Foundation, these are some of the most direct hints yet.

Is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



is The Foundation



He also teased a The Seven Themed Pistol and possibly The Flipside with an upside down transition 👀 CONFIRMED: Dwayne Johnson is the first ever actor to portray a Fortnite Storyline Character! @TheRock is The FoundationHe also teased a The Seven Themed Pistol and possibly The Flipside with an upside down transition 👀 CONFIRMED: Dwayne Johnson is the first ever actor to portray a Fortnite Storyline Character!@TheRock is The FoundationHe also teased a The Seven Themed Pistol and possibly The Flipside with an upside down transition 👀 https://t.co/o2S7w1fMkF

Despite the Foundation not sounding like Dwayne Johnson, there are numerous similarities. For starters, the tattoo aligns perfectly with the Foundation's chest plate. Furthermore, his physique also matches that of the character in-game.

Nevertheless, while leakers confirm the same, this information is to be taken with a pinch of salt. While the Foundation may have been modeled after Dwayne Johnson, there's no guarantee that he has voices him too.

Will the pistol featured in the video be a part of Fortnite Chapter 3's loot pool?

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's a better look at The Foundation helmet & a possible upcoming weapon? (from @TheRock 's latest vid) Here's a better look at The Foundation helmet & a possible upcoming weapon? (from @TheRock's latest vid) https://t.co/CnqrPguo2t

At the moment, it's uncertain if the weapon will be part of the loot pool or feature as a new mythic in-game. Additionally, it may also simply be an Easter egg placed in the video. If this is the case, players shouldn't expect to see it in Fortnite.

On the flip side, if it does make it into the game, it may function like Kymera weapons. Given the Seven's technological advances, it would come as no surprise if this was a laser pistol.

What do the words in capital letters mean?

Four words are capitalized in the description of the video. They are:

Zero Point

Higher Ground

Foundation

Universe

The Zero Point and Foundation are an obvious reference to the same. However, it's rather vague what "higher ground" and "universe" could mean. As of now, there is further information available.

Does this video confirm the Foundation as a Battle Pass skin?

Qualquer pessoa @FortHistEnjoyer A insider told me the Foundation skin from the popular game "Fortnite battle royale" will be released soon! 2 likes and I will say where will be released... 🤫🤫🤫 A insider told me the Foundation skin from the popular game "Fortnite battle royale" will be released soon! 2 likes and I will say where will be released... 🤫🤫🤫

As of the moment, it's unclear if the skin will be present in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. With leakers being asked not to reveal information, there's no telling whether or not he will feature as a skin. Players will have to wait until the official trailer drops to get more information.

