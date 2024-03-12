"Electric type is super effective against flying type": Fortnite player gets an incredible Victory Royale using Thunderbolt of Zeus

The new additions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 have reignited the excitement for gameplay among players. After the grounded and realistic approach to the gameplay in Chapter 5 Season 1, it seems like Epic Games is going all out with the new Mythic weapons. One of these new weapons is the Thunderbolt of Zeus, an Olympian Power Mythic that allows players to channel the lightning of the King of the Greek Gods.

Players have been making great use of this new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Mythic weapon in combat. This is especially apparent in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/notkaizoxd, where the player was able to use the Thunderbolt of Zeus against a flying enemy to secure the Victory Royale.

This prompted a member of the community, RockSokka, to state:

"Electric type is super effective against flying type."

"This would be my favorite win ever" - The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's win with the Thunderbolt of Zeus

In the Reddit clip, u/notkaizoxd can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, wearing the Violet skin and fighting the last remaining enemy. As the enemy player took to the skies with the new Wings of Icarus item, u/notkaizoxd decided to use an Olympian Power Mythic of their own, the Thunderbolt of Zeus.

The player summoned the lightning of the gods and shot out two lightning bolts, both of which were easily dodged by the flying enemy using the dodge ability that comes with the Wings of Icarus. However, with the third and most powerful lightning bolt of the attack, u/notkaizoxd was able to collect themselves and connect the bolt with the enemy, securing a spectacular Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community, upon witnessing the impeccable use of the Thunderbolt of Zeus, expressed their admiration for the Victory Royale. Players highlighted how the impressive aim put on display by u/notkaizoxd with the Thunderbolt of Zeus, especially since they were able to take down their flying enemy with precision.

Meanwhile, other players expressed their desire to recreate a similar feat before Chapter 5 Season 2 ends and the Mythics are vaulted for good, highlighting the power and coolness that comes with the Thunderbolt of Zeus. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the Fortnite community continues to appreciate u/notkaizoxd's Victory Royale with the Thunderbolt of Zeus, it's clear that players can expect to see even more breathtaking plays and strategies with the new Olympian Power Mythics in Chapter 5 Season 2.

